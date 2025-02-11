Is Robert Williams Playing vs Nuggets? Blazers Release Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to play the Denver Nuggets in their second-to-last game before the 2025 All-Star game.
The Blazers will finish the first half of their season on a three-game road trip. Portland lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, ending their six-game winning streak.
However, the Blazers have an incredible opportunity to start a new streak when they take on the Nuggets on the road.
The Blazers are massive underdogs in this matchup, and it doesn't help that they will be without their top center, Robert Williams III.
He left their game on Sunday due to a knee issue and will miss tonight's game because of it.
Williams left Saturday's loss to Minnesota early due to a right knee injury, and he will now miss Monday's contest due to right knee soreness. With the big man sidelined against Denver, Donovan Clingan will likely serve as the primary backup to Deandre Ayton.
In eight minutes of action on Saturday, Williams recorded six points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field, four rebounds, and was a +16 in the plus/minus category.
He has been limited this season. In 19 appearances, Williams is averaging 5.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 63 percent from the field and 88.2 percent from the charity stripe in 17.2 minutes of action.
The Blazers are massive underdogs in this matchup, with a +9.5 spread, which has been their norm all season long.
The Trail Blazers are 4-6 against the rest of their division. Portland is the worst team in the Western Conference, averaging 108.8 points per game and shooting 45.0 percent.
The Nuggets are 20-12 against Western Conference opponents. Denver leads the Western Conference with 31.2 assists per game, led by Nikola Jokic, who averages 10.3.
The Blazers have been one of the hottest teams lately, recording an 8-2 record in their last 10 games.
