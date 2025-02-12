Jamal Murray Injury Status For Blazers vs Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to close out the first of the season with a win as they prepare to take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
After tonight's game, the Blazers will head to the All-Star break, and they'll look to end it on the right foot.
The Blazers have played tremendous basketball in the last handful of weeks; however, they didn't look too great in their last matchup, which happened to be against the Nuggets.
The Nuggets pounded the Blazers on Monday night, 146-117.
The Blazers will look to get some revenge on their division rivals; however, they will look to do so with Denver's star guard, Jamal Murray, on the court.
Murray is listed as probable and will likely play in tonight's game.
Murray will likely be on the floor for the Nuggets during Wednesday's matchup in Denver.
The veteran guard has scored 20 or more points in five of the last seven games. His outing on Monday was solid as he recorded 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field, two rebounds, and eight assists in 29 minutes of action.
However, Murray's night was cut short when he was ejected. Murray was in the process of finishing off an efficient final line, though his night was likely over anyway, with Denver having the game well in hand.
The 27-year-old has been great in the season, averaging 20.3 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three in 47 games and 35.9 minutes of action.
The Nuggets are 5-4 against division opponents. Denver leads the Western Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jokic, who is averaging 9.5.
The Trail Blazers are 14-26 in conference matchups. Portland allows 114.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.
The Blazers have been great in their last 10 games, tallying a 7-3 record while averaging 113.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.2 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.
Portland will look to snap their two-game winning streak after they were on a six-game winning streak.
