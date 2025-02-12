Jerami Grant Injury Status for Blazers vs Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to head into their All-Star break with a win under their belt.
The Blazers will look for their 24th win of the season and get some revenge on the Nuggets after they suffered a tough loss to them on Monday, 146-117.
The Blazers stood no chance against Denver, but they hope their fortunes change on Wednesday as they get set for Game 2 of this mini-series against them.
While that is the case, the Blazers could be shorthanded against the Nuggets as they could be without their star forward, Jerami Grant.
Grant enters this game listed as questionable due to a knee injury.
Grant was held out of Monday's loss to the Nuggets due to right knee soreness, but he could play in Wednesday's rematch.
Blazers guard Scoot Henderson would likely stay in the Blazers' starting lineup if Grant is not cleared to play. However, Henderson is also dealing with an injury of his own.
Grant has averaged 16.0 points on 39.7 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks over 36.2 minutes per game in February.
The 30-year-old has been on and off the injury list throughout the year. The last time he was on the court was on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Grant didn't have his best outing against the T-Wolves. He recorded 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting from the field, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three in 32.4 minutes of action and 41 games.
Grant is in his third year in Portland, and unfortunately, his game has only regressed in his time there.
His play has drastically declined over the last year, as he is averaging lows in points, rebounds, and assists as a Blazer.
Denver will host the Trail Blazers once again after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the win on Monday.
The Nuggets are 5-4 against division opponents. Denver leads the Western Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jokic, who is averaging 9.5.
The Blazers are 14-26 in conference matchups. Portland allows 114.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.
Both teams have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, but the Blazers are holding their opponents to 109.5 points per game.
