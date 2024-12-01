Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson Headline Blazers Injury Report vs Mavericks
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks from Moda Center on Sunday and they could be shorthanded again. Veteran forward Jerami Grant is listed as questionable entering this game, an upgrade for him after he missed the last two games due to a left knee spain.
If they can get Grant back for this game, it could speak volumes to their chances. Grant gives them a solid wing presence, with the ability to knock down 3-point shots at a high rate.
Second-year point guard Scoot Henderson is also being listed as questionable for this contest with a quad injury. Henderson missed the Trail Blazers last game so his status will be something to monitor.
Center Robert Williams III is ruled out for this game.
For the Mavericks in this game, they could be playing with superstar Luka Doncic. The guard has missed five consecutive games with a right wrist sprain.
Doncic was listed as doubtful for the Mavericks game on Saturday but ended up being ruled out. However, even without their star, Dallas has looked very good.
The Mavericks are 5-1 over their past six games without Doncic. In comparison, Dallas is 7-7 with Doncic in the lineup this year.
If Doncic doesn't suit up, Portland will need to look to take advantage of the Mavericks. But with star Kyrie Irving still in the fold, Dallas is very formidable on the floor.
Portland holds a record of 8-12 on the season and has looked much more competitive than many around the NBA believed they would. This season is simply a growth and development year for Portland but the team has been fighting during games.
The collection of young talent that the Trail Blazers hold has looked good and has the front office possibly thinking about pushing up the timeline of their rebuild. While the Trail Blazers aren't likely to contend for a playoff spot anytime soon, the success on the court could have Portland looking to make some minor win-now type of moves.
Only time will tell but it seems that even the Trail Blazers may be surprising themselves with their play on the court. It's been an interesting start to the year and all they can do now is continue to build upon it all.
