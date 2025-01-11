Jimmy Butler Injury Status For Blazers vs Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Miami Heat later today and they will be looking to get back into the win column. Portland dropped a close game to the Dallas Mavericks recently so they will look to turn things around here.
Miami will be a little shorthanded for this game as star Jimmy Butler remains out due to his team suspension. After essentially requesting a trade out of Miami, Butler was suspended by the Heat for conduct detrimental to the organization.
The star has been out since and his seven-game suspension fell under this game against the Trail Blazers. Portland will look to take advantage of the situation and take down the Heat without their star leader.
With Butler out, Portland will need to attack the defense of the Heat in this contest. The Trail Blazers have had a strong offensive attack at different times this season but they just haven't been able to stay consistent from game to game.
Miami is one of the more disciplined teams around the NBA so they don't typically make mistakes that will end up hurting themselves on the floor. Portland will need a total team effort to come away with the win in this game.
Portland got rookie center Donovan Clingan back in the last game and he put together a strong effort. Head coach Chauncey Billups praised the rookie after the fact for his performance.
“I thought DC played great,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters after the game. “I really did. His minutes were good.”
“It was good to see him back to being DC again,” Billups said. “That was extremely positive.”
Going up against a player like Bam Adebayo, Portland will need their center depth to help them win. Clingan, Robert Williams III, and Deandre Ayton will all play a vital role if the Trail Blazers are going to come out on top in this game.
This is the first meeting between these two sides this year, with the second coming later in Jan. out in Miami. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. PT from the Moda Center in Portland.
More Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III Reveals 'Sadness' Upon Learning of Trade to Blazers
Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Calls Out Mavericks 'Cheap Shot' in Late Game Defeat
Blockbuster Blazers Trade Proposal Sees Champion Forward Moved to Portland
NBA Announces Major Schedule Change Ahead of Blazers vs Mavericks Game