Matisse Thybulle Injury Status For Trail Blazers vs Suns
The Portland Trail Blazers are having an irregular season.
Knowing that they are currently in a rebuilding mode, knowing that the playoffs are all but a lost hope for this season, and knowing that they are in a jam-packed Western Conference Portland just can't stop winning.
This is great news for a fan or just an enjoyer of good basketball with young talent, but the Trail Blazers technically shouldn't be doing this well if they want better odds in the NBA Draft Lottery. For a team allegedly waiting it out for a top draft pick, this two-game win streak and a 6-4 record in the last 10 games is worrisome to those eyeing the 2025 Draft pool.
There has without a doubt been a lot to celebrate in terms of Portland's core starting to develop. In Thursday's 119-90 win over the Orlando Magic, Scoot Henderson dropped 23 points, seven dimes, and five rebounds along with two steals. Shaedon Sharpe also had 23 points as a spark plug off the bench.
Something that once again is not great for getting less wins but really great for fans is the imminent return of Matisse Thybulle. The defensive specialist has yet to play this season.
As he appears on the official NBA injury report once again today, he is once again listed as out due to his right ankle. The same ankle sprain has been nagging him all season long and will keep him out of a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Although Trail Blazer faithful are still patiently waiting for Thybulle's return, his lack of presence allows for other to develop and get minutes in his place.
A name that is starting to make headlines in basketball circles in Toumani Camara. Specifically, his defensive prowess has been impressing All-Stars across the league.
Camara can almost definitely benefit from Thybulle's return as the Belgium native is averaging 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Both higher than last year's totals.
He is also improving his offensive game with a higher average in points (9.9), rebounds (5.7), assists (2.1), and even minutes played (31.7).
