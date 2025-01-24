Miles Bridges Injury Status For Trail Blazers vs Hornets
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Charlotte Hornets tonight as the team looks to grab their fourth win in a row. Portland is coming off a big win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday and they will try to keep the winning ways going strong.
Entering this game, the Hornets are dealing with some injuries to key players. Star guard LaMelo Ball has been listed as questionable for the contest and forward Miles Bridges is also listed as questionable.
Read more: LaMelo Ball Injury Status For Blazers vs Hornets
If neither of them can go, it would make life much easier for the Trail Blazers for this contest. But we will know closer to game-time whether either of these two stars will suit up against Portland.
Bridges has been great for the Hornets this season, averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. The veteran wing is also shooting 43.2 percent from the field for the year.
Portland is coming off a great performance against the Magic, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Trail Blazers limited Orlando to just 79 points in the game, the lowest total from the season so far.
After the fact, head coach Chauncey Billups praised his team, calling it a defensive masterpiece.
“Thought it was a masterpiece,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups told reporters. “I really did. We locked in. They missed a lot of shots, but I thought it was because of what we did. I thought we sped them up a little bit.”
If the Trail Blazers can come in with the same energy, they could record another win. With the Hornets dealing with some injuries, Portland could look to take advantage of the situation.
The Trail Blazers currently hold a record of 16-28 for the season and they sit in 13th place within the Western Conference standings. If this team can continue to pile up wins, they could potentially put themselves in a place to go for a postseason spot.
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Trail Blazers are expected to be sellers. But a few more wins and the front office could completely change direction with that thinking.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers Notes: All-Star Trade Prediction, Clingan Injury Status, More Deadline Ideas
Blazers Could Land $33M All-Star in Blockbuster Trade
Massive Trade Proposal See Blazers Deal $48 Million Center to West Rival