Blazers Predicted to Make Huge Roster Changes This Offseason
The Portland Trail Blazers head into the off-season with big ambitions of restructuring the team's roster.
Portland already made waves during the offseason — trading away guard Anferee Simons for veteran Jrue Holiday.
In order to get a significant signing done during free agency, the front office are forced to get creative and wheel-and-deal.
The Blazers need to shed salary so the team can use the $14.1 million mid-level exception. Robert Williams III or Jerami Grant are likely on the trade block.
Out of the pair, Williams has the lower salary at only $13.3 million which should lead to an easier time finding suitors for him.
Once the Blazers free up cap space, Dan Favale, NBA Writer at Bleacher Report, believes the team should go for a floor-spacer.
"Once the Blazers jimmy up the required financial runway, they will spend it on a high level shooter. They needed at least one in the first place. That urgency has reached Defcon 1 following Anfernee Simons’ departure," he wrote in an article.
"Portland’s non-Simons players combined to place in the 7th percentile of catch-and-shoot three-point marksmanship and in the 8th percentile of overall long-range shooting, according to BBall-Index."
"Landing Holiday announced to the league that these Blazers are trying to be ultra-competitive next year. They’ll need to add a bonafide long-distance bucket to actualize that vision."
Favale brings up the a good point about the lack of shooting on the roster. Simons was one of the better shooters on the team.
Most of the roster comprises of defensive specialists who lack consistent shooting ability. A player like Ty Jerome would be welcome on the team since he can shoot and handle the ball well.
Toumani Camara and Scoot Henderson could potentially develop their shot, though it seems unlikely that they can provide consistent floor spacing.
The defense for the Blazers with all of these players should be elite and gives the team a high floor entering the season.
Any added offense further pushes the team up the ladder as a contender.
