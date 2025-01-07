Blazers Notes: Standout Pick in Mock Draft, Trade Odds for All-Star, Pistons Game
The 12-23 Portland Trail Blazers' 2024-25 season tank is very much in full swing.
On Tuesday, the club narrowly fell to the Detroit Pistons without standout guard Jaden Ivey, who may be done for the year with a concerning broken fibula injury. Ivey recently underwent a surgery to address the issue.
The Pistons won by a single possession, 118-115, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Probable future All-Star Detroit point guard Cade Cunningham paced all Pistons scorers with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field (4-of-10 from long range) and 6-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe, plus nine assists, six rebounds and two steals. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. earned 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor (6-of-9 from long range), while contributing no other stats. Center Jalen Duren notched a 14-point, 12-rebound double-doubl.
On the Portland side, starting point guard Anfernee Simons scored a game-high 36 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the floor (8-of-12 from beyond the 3-point arc), plus nine assists and two rebounds. All five starters (with Deni Avdija in for the injured Jerami Grant) scored in double digits, while Kris Murray scored 11 points off the bench. Head coach (and former Hall of Fame Pistons point guard) Chauncey Billups opted to only play three bench players in the game, with Dalano Banton and Duop Reath surprising healthy scratches.
For Trail Blazers fans, chatter has already turned to this year's impending draft. And, of course, trades.
Here are some stories to get you caught up with Portland (click the title to see the entire story).
