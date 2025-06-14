Blazers Reportedly Hold Private Workout For Multiple NBA Draft Prospect
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to add a playmaker to their team through the draft. They have the 11th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and they need to make sure their pick hits.
Portland has to figure out a way to get someone who won't just help them next season, but for years into the future. They have to get a contributor that can grow with the current young core.
Right now, the team doesn't really have an identity. They have an excess of guards, but none of them is really a foundational piece. The Blazers hosted three players for a workout recently to help them figure out now.
The Trail Blazers host three key prospects ahead of the NBA Draft
Portland had multiple prospects in ahead of the draft to see who they might want to add to their future core.
Queen is a center from Maryland who had a pretty solid collegiate career. While it might be a bit surprising that they are working out another center, they might be moving some guys.
Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III might be on the trade block, so they might need someone to back up Donovan Clingan. That's the best logic for working him out.
Egor Demin is originally from Russia but played last season at BYU. He is a guard who can pass the ball pretty well, but he struggles to shoot the ball.
Noah Penda is a French basketball player who is playing overseas. He is a forward who is 6'8 that has some defensive versatility, which is why the Blazers wanted to work him out.
These aren't the only players that the Blazers are looking at ahead of the draft. They will host several more prospects before the draft happens at the end of the month.
The Blazers were hoping to have a better draft pick this summer, but that's the way the lottery works. They just missed the playoffs, so their odds of getting one of the top picks weren't very high.
Portland needs growth from the young players they already have on the roster.
