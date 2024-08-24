Trail Blazers News: Rip City Remix Sharpshooter to Play in G League Invitational
Second-year Rip City Remix forward Alex Reese, a 6-foot-9 stretch big out of Alabama, will suit up as an NBA G League representative at the Fall Invitational, according to the G League's official X account.
The G League United, including Reese, will suit up against Serbian club KK Mega Basket in a pair of bouts on September 4 and 6. The action will tip off at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz. Tickets are still available to procure, for interested fans.
Reese went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft following a four-season run at Alabama. Across 124 NCAA contests (36 starts), he averaged 6.1 points on .387/.311/.719 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He linked up with the Rip City Remix prior to the 2023-24 season.
Across 32 regular season games with the Remix (zero starts) during his first pro season, Reese averaged 13.2 points while slashing .444/.417/.786, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 0.7 assists and 0.6 steals a night. In his 11 Showcase Cup bouts, Reese was less impressive, averaging 6.7 points on a .443/.350/.600 slash line and 3.6 rebounds.
Reese suited up for Portland's Summer League squad in Las Vegas this July. He logged averages of 7.8 points on middling .324/.296/.857 shooting splits, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.6 steals a night.
Last year, the Remix finished with an 18-16 record, making them the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.
The most imperative Rip City players to watch this season will be Portland's three two-way contract signings. For now, only two players have been inked to such deals: 6-foot-5 second-year combo forward Justin Minaya and 6-foot-6 shooting guard Bryce McGowens. A pair of players, 6-foot-9 wing Henri Drell and 6-foot-6 guard Yongxi Cui, have reportedly signed Exhibit 10 training camp deals (Drell's agreement is confirmed). That duo is theoretically going to compete for that third two-way slot.
Reese, 25, may face more of an uphill battle to advance beyond a G League deal — but this Fall Invitational showcase event could serve as a unique opportunity for him to essentially exhibit his game to prospective international employers in KK Mega Basket. He may want to continue his career abroad, where contracts can be more lucrative than strict G League salaries. Two-way deals, however, are pretty lucrative. This year's standard two-way contract will pay players $578,577.
