Robert Williams III Injury Status For Blazers vs Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers are comfortably set in their rebuilding era.
Currently sitting at 14-28, they are at No. 13 in the Western Conference winning three of their last 10 games.
In fact, with their 11-point win against the Chicago Bulls at home on Sunday, Portland broke a five-game losing skid.
Although losing the most amount of games possible would be nice in terms of higher NBA Draft Lottery odds, it's hard to be upset at a team putting on a great performance.
Particularly, when your former No. 3 overall pick seems to be showing serious potential, it is hard to root against it.
Scoot Henderson, starting just his sixth game of the season, dropped 25 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in his 38 minutes of play.
Shaedon Sharpe was also a key contributor off the bench, pouring in 23 points of his own, along with four rebounds, and three assists.
Someone who did not play Sunday was big man Robert Williams III.
It is not uncommon at all for Williams not to play the second night of a back-to-back, but the 27-year-old center is at risk of missing Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat.
Per the NBA's Tuesday morning Injury Report, Williams is listed as questionable with his left ankle soreness being the cause once again.
Williams is not just having another productive season, but he is on pace to finish the season with his most blocks per game since the 2021-22 campaign.
The center from Louisiana is also the talk of many trade rumors so far this season, since Portland are not contenders, and a true defensive center is becoming and increasing rarity in today's NBA.
Williams would make an instanct impact with any team that is lucky enough to land him, or continue putting up solid numbers for the Trail Blazers.
Through this season, Williams is averaging 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. His 69 percent field goal percentage is his highest since the 2022-23 campaign with the Boston Celtics.
