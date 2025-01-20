Robert Williams Injury Status For Blazers vs Bulls
The Portland Trail Blazers have lost five straight games.
Their latest loss, a 125-103 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, saw few bright spots as Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Dillon Brooks combined for 71 points.
Portland's highest scorer came off the bench. 2023 third-overall pick Scoot Henderson dropped 21 points and 11 assists in 31 minutes of play.
Toumani Camara also added 17 points, five rebounds, and two steals in the loss.
They sit at 13-28, which is good for No. 13 in the Western Conference.
As they are in the current stages of their rebuild, and in the midst of a 2-8 record in their last 10 games, Portland is also dealing with its share of injuries.
While fans are eager to know who is playing, Robert Williams III is a name that has frequented the injury report this season. The six-foot-nine center is officially listed as out on the latest NBA injury report.
This isn't necessarily considered a regression of the ankle injury Williams has been nursing as he hasn't normally played back-to-back games this season. Portland got 19 minutes and 50 seconds out of Williams last night in the loss.
He made the most of his time scoring four points, four rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in that stretch.
Williams joins Deni Avdija, Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle (who has yet to appear in a game this season), Donovan Clingan, and Anfernee Simons on the injury report.
Clingan is still out, nursing a left ankle strain as Avdija and Ayton are listed as probable. Simons is questionable to play with a right elbow strain suffered last night.
Williams played the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics with his best statistical season coming in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and an astounding 2.2 blocks per game that year.
Williams, seen as a trade target by many looking for a big-man, is averaging 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in his 14 appearances.
