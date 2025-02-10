Robert Williams Playing Status For Trail Blazers vs Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers are 23-30, which is good for the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference.
For a team that started 13-28, they have since gone on a 10-2 run since early January.
Portland certainly started the year with a rebuilding mindset and few expected them to be going towards the trajectory that the young team is at, but with a surprisingly quiet trade deadline, this is the squad that's going to ride it out.
The sky seems to be the limit for this time as they have clearly been given the green light to keep growing together, but if that is the case, they are going to need every advantage they can get in the next two games before the All-Star break.
Portland is set to play back-to-back road games against the Denver Nuggets.
A name that is no stranger to the injury report is center Robert Williams III.
Williams is once again on the NBA's official injury report and is listed as questionable with right knee soreness.
After only playing eight minutes in Saturday's defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves that snapped the six-game win streak, Williams left the contest early. The 27-year-old was the topic of much potential trade talk leading up to the deadline, but was of coursed not moved.
With two key games in Denver leading up to the All-Star break, things will not get any easier for Portland as they first game they play upon the conclusion of the mid-season scrimmage will be the Los Angeles Lakers.
General manager Joe Cronin was recently asked if the playoffs are now the next immediate goal for the young team, but Cronin gave a telling response on his mindset and how he feels about this group.
“I think it’d be unfair to take it away from them,” said Cronin. “I’m so proud and so excited about these guys that the sky’s the limit, like 'Go guys, go win. Let’s see what you can do.' And I’m here to support it.”
