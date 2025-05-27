Top Players For Blazers to Target in 2025 NBA Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers are still in the rebuilding phase of roster construction, which should leave them looking to take the best player available in the coming NBA Draft.
While certainly missing out on Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, the rest of the draft pool could go in any order, with Portland needing to be ready once a surprise happens at the top of the draft.
The team is strongest at the guard position, with Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe seemingly locking up those positions for the near future.
On the wings, Touimani Camara and Deni Avdija are the team's strongest players, with Donovan Clingan seemingly being the starting center of the future.
While the starting spots for the team are relatively full, there is still plenty of depth needed on the roster at all five positions.
While there are players on the roster that will likely feature on the next Portland playoff team, some may end up being moved on.
The Blazers are on the hunt for players who can take the team's current crop of young players and complement their ranks.
Here are some prospects who have the potential to get the team over the line.
Collin Murray-Boyles: 6-7 forward out of South Carolina
Players like Murray Boyles tend to have a huge impact on winning, with a skill set that provides value on both ends of the court.
On defense, he provides a physical approach, has good mobility for his size, and at 20 years old, he can already be an instant contributor on defense.
Offensively, he has the ability to handle the ball a bit and has a good feel for passing lanes for a wing player. His offensive ceiling depends on how his jumpshot develops.
He is already a good finisher in the paint and showed a solid face-up game. If his shot develops, he could become a Draymond Green-type player who gets it done on both ends of the court.
While the team's frontcourt is already strong, Murray-Boyles could become a key player who can play at small forward and power forward, making him flexible with any team construction.
Jeremiah Fears: 6-3 guard out of Oklahoma
Fears are one of the more polarizing prospects in the draft, as he has strong admirers and harsh critics.
He is someone who flashes all of the traits that a team would want from an offensive creator, being able to create separation with his impressive handle and being extremely varied in his shot-making.
His defense, shooting, and finishing are nowhere near consistent enough for a team to count on much production during his rookie year, but given the Blazers' impressive young depth, they can afford to have him develop and learn alongside his more experienced teammates.
Primary ball-handlers, like what Fears projects to be, are extremely coveted in the modern NBA, and if the team were to draft Fears and believe he can develop in their structure, it could open up an avenue to trade either Simons or Henderson.
Kasparas Jakucionis: 6-5 guard out of Illinios
If the team is dead-set on moving on from one of their guards, Jakucionis could make sense as a draft pick, considering his complimentary style of basketball to any team.
Though he lacks good athleticism, Jakucionis reads the game well, making him effective as a passer, while having the handle and shooting to make him a complete offensive player.
He can play on and off the ball, being able to move the ball around as a primary or secondary ball-handler.
His play style on offense will fit any combination of guards that the team keeps, be it Simons, Sharpe, or Henderson.
On defense, he has clear flaws, but the Blazers have the players in the frontcourt to make up for his deficiencies.
Carter Bryant: 6-7 wing out of Arizona
Carter Bryant is a player who perfectly fits the requirements of the modern NBA, able to switch well on defense, while having impressive defensive instincts and the ability to shoot the ball at a decent level.
His defense should immediately translate into the NBA, adding another strong defender to the Blazers' roster if drafted.
A wing pairing of Bryant and Camara would give NBA offenses nightmares, causing all kinds of havoc against the team's top offensive creator.
He has shown an ability to handle the ball and pass well for a wing player of his profile, which should give him a path to being an offensive contributor.
