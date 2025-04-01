Trae Young Injury Status for Blazers vs Hawks
Will four-time All-Star Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young suit up against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday?
That question is very much on the minds of the Atlanta faithful, as the club's offense would fall off a cliff without its best two scorers (star forward Jalen Johnson is already out for the season due to left shoulder surgery).
Sporting a 36-38 record on the year, Atlanta has clinched a postseason berth already. Interestingly, a loss to Portland on Tuesday would help a Hawks rival avoid the play-in tournament. The 44-31 Indiana Pacers, currently the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed, will officially be uncatchable for Atlanta should the Hawks drop this game.
Atlanta's hopes of avoiding the play-in, however, are not dead. The Hawks are just four games behind the 40-34 Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently on a four-game slump without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
With eight games remaining for both clubs, it's certainly conceivable that Atlanta (6-4 in its last 10 games) could surpass Milwaukee (4-6 in the same window) and slide into the East's top six.
All this is to say, the Hawks could certainly use Trae Young's scoring and passing aptitude tonight.
Per Underdog NBA, the 6-foot-1 Oklahoma product is considered probable to play through his right Achilles tendinitis on Tuesday night.
According to the league's most recent injury report, the ailing Hawks are already missing five other roster pieces beyond Johnson.
Atlanta guard Kobe Bufkin is on the shelf due to a right shoulder surgery. Backup big men Clint Capela (left fourth metacarpal ligament sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral condyle fracture) are both sidelined.
Two-way Hawks small forward Jacob Toppin is out with a sore right calf. Two-way guard Keaton Wallace is unavailable due to a right shoulder AC sprain.
The Trail Blazers aren't without their own injury issues, either.
Starting Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton, who's been out since February, remains shelved with a left calf strain. He's running out of time to return, even as his team runs out of time to defend its title. Second-year sixth man point guard Scoot Henderson is still in the league's concussion protocol.
Former All-Defensive Team center Robert Williams III is on the shelf for Portland through the rest of the regular season, managing a left knee injury. Two-way player Bryce McGowens is also done for the year with a right rib fracture.
Starting Trail Blazers center Anfernee Simons is questionable to play through a right forearm contusion, while starting power forward Jerami Grant remains doubtful to return from his right knee inflammation on Tuesday.
In 69 healthy games this year, Young is averaging 24.1 points on .409/.334/.874 shooting splits, 11.5 dimes and 3.1 boards per bout.
