Will Donovan Clingan Play? Blazers Release Injury Report For Game vs Celtics
The Portland Trail Blazers are taking on the Boston Celtics today as they look to grab their fifth win in a row. Portland has been playing very well lately, taking down the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets earlier this week.
More news: Blazers Could Face Off Against Very Shorthanded Celtics Team
Due to their strong play of late, the Trail Blazers find themselves directly in the middle of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Portland enters this game against Boston as the No. 12 seed, holding a record of 32-39 for the season.
This team sits two games back of the final Play-In spot so every game has become so crucial down the stretch. Portland is just happy to be playing in meaningful games this season after finishing in dead last last year.
But this game against the Celtics could be troubling as the team is dealing with some injuries. One of the more notable names on the injury report is rookie center Donovan Clingan.
Clingan is dealing with an illness and was listed as questionable for the game. The rookie center will play in this contest against the Celtics today.
Portland has been dealing with injuries to their centers all year long and it has hurt them at times. Center Robert Williams III is now out for the remainder of the NBA season after undergoing season-ending surgery.
Additionally, center Deandre Ayton has not played in weeks and remains out for this game due to a calf strain. This leaves Clingan as the main center for the Trail Blazers and he hasn't disappointed in his rookie year.
For the year, Clingan has averaged 6.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. His ability on the defensive end of the floor has been impressive and the Trail Blazers believe that he can be the center of the future.
Portland is also going to be without forward Jerami Grant for this game.
This game against the Celtics offers an opportunity for the Trail Blazers to keep pace or gain some ground in the standings. If this team really wants to reach the postseason, getting a win will be incredibly important.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers Predicted to Land Zion Williamson in Blockbuster Offseason Trade
Blazers $18M Big Man Named Offseason Trade Target For East Squad
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.