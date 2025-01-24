Will Miles Bridges Play? Full Blazers vs Hornets Injury Report Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to chug along. This season has not been the kind of season that they were hoping for.
They sit at 13th in the Western Conference standings, which means they have no shot to make the playoffs. The rest of the season is about them trying to have their young players develop.
Portland is also a team that should be active at the trade deadline. They will be sellers at the deadline, and they have a few guys that other teams will be looking to trade for.
With two weeks left before the trade deadline, the Blazers are hoping to have everyone healthy so they can showcase them. That's the best way to increase their trade value.
Portland is taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. The Hornets aren't coming into this game as healthy as much as they would like to, either.
Miles Bridges is one of their best players. He has been someone who has been solid for them this season when other guys have been hurt.
With Brandon Miller now out for the season after having wrist surgery, Bridges will be looked at to take a bigger role. Even though the Hornets are firmly out of the playoff picture, they want to see him play well.
Ahead of the matchup against the Trail Blazers, Bridges was listed as questionable on the injury report due to back spasms. He will out for this game.
The Trail Blazers would love for their own young players to play well in this game so they know who they should keep as part of their core moving forward.
The Portland Trail Blazers trying to figure out their plan. They haven't had a plan for each of the last two seasons, and it's starting to frustrate the fanbase.
It would not be surprising to see several Blazers be moved for significant draft capital when the trade deadline gets here. They need as much of that as they can get.
Portland would love nothing more than to see Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, and Shaedon Sharpe finish the season with strong performances. That would be their ideal scenario.
Bridges has been averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Hornets this year.
