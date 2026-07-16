2 Current Blazers Whose Starting Spot is on Life Support After Free Agency

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting a makeover for their starting lineup in the backcourt.

Damian Lillard is returning from a torn Achilles and the team traded for Ja Morant. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Blazers view both Lillard and Morant as starters, which isn't good news for Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe, who combined for 93 starts last season with the Blazers.

Jrue Holiday Returns to Unfamiliar Role

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane drives the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holiday has made 1,007 starts in 1,090 games throughout his 17 years in the NBA, but the new setup in Portland will likely have him leading the second unit next season. Holiday is still viewed as a major part of the team, but it's hard to start him alongside both Lillard and Morant in the starting lineup. The size just isn't there, and there needs to be some balance in the second unit.

That being said, Holiday is going into his 18th season in the NBA, and he is a consummate professional. Holiday will likely take on the role in stride and still play a key part in the Blazers' success for the upcoming season.

Shaedon Sharpe's Stock is Trending Down

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe warms up before game four of the first round. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been about nine months since the Blazers signed Sharpe to a four-year deal worth $90 million. That extension starts for the upcoming season, and he is scheduled to make an average annual value of $22.5 million in each of the next four seasons.

He is only 23 years old, so he still has a lot of career left, but it looks like his path to the starting lineup has been blocked for now.

When fully healthy, it makes sense for Sharpe to be the team's sixth man. He is coming off a year in which he averaged 20.8 points per game, which was a career high. It's hard to imagine him starting alongside Morant and Lillard unless his defensive game takes an absolute leap in the right direction.

Who Should Start if There's an Injury?

When one of Lillard or Morant is hurt, Sharpe will likely be called upon to start in their place. However, it may hurt his development to be put in a role that doesn't have consistency.

Sharpe has potential to be the league's Sixth Man of the Year if he stays in a role that primarily has him coming off of the bench.

It might end up making more sense for the Blazers to start Holiday when one of their starters is hurt, because he is more malleable and brings a defensive intensity that should be welcomed in the starting lineup.

However, new head coach Micah Nori will likely explore all options and lineups with new opponents coming in on a nightly basis. Ultimately, it's up to him to form the best possible combination that will bring the most out of the Blazers.