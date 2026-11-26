The win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday for the Portland Trail Blazers felt more significant than your average NBA game.

And it's not just because it was a part of the NBA Cup.

The Blazers looked like they absolutely belonged with a top-tier team like the Spurs and hung on for the win despite Donovan Clingan fouling out.

The game proved how well the Blazers are built, and there are two plays from it that give me hope for the rest of the season.

Sidy Cissoko dunk

Victory Wembanyama is the most terrifying defensive threat in the NBA possibly ever, but Cissoko wasn't afraid of his fellow Frenchman.

After Clingan came down with an offensive rebound, of which had four of against Wemby, he passed it out to the corner to Cissoko.

The wing drove baseline and went up for the dunk with Wemby challenging.

Cissoko hung in the air and slammed it home on the way down through Wemby's lanky arms, electrifying the home crowd and tying the game up ay 87 early in the fourth quarter.

The dunk was an encapsulation of how the Blazers aren't afraid to challenge inside despite a presence like Wemby.

Portland still lost the rebound battle as Wemby had 16, but it was only a 55-50 difference as Deni Avdija had 12 boards. The two sides tied in offensive rebounds with 14 each and points in the paint were also similar at a 38-34 Spurs slim advantage.

You can't settle for shots out of fear of Wemby, and the Blazers found success inside.

Damian Lillard is still the man

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only a few plays later after the Cissoko dunk with the Blazers up by one at 90-89 and under 10 minutes to go in the game, Wemby got switched onto Lillard.

And like the competitor he is, Lillard called for the iso on the big man and knew exactly what he was going to do.

After a few dribbles, Lillard hit his step back and launched over the outstretched arms of Wemby, cashing the 3-pointer for a huge momentum shift and a four-point lead.

While the Spurs did later tie the game at 101, they never led again. And part of it was because the confidence a shot like that can bring a whole team and the 29 points Lillard finished with on five made threes.

When you know you have the second greatest shooter to walk the earth capable of hitting shots like that, everything can open up.

Portland played loose from there and matched each tense moment just like their leader in Lillard.

If Dame is hitting shots like that in April and May, the Blazers are going to be a squad no one wants to see.