PORTLAND — In their first home game since Nov. 11, the Portland Trail Blazers sent Moda Center into a frenzy, toppling Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in an exhilarating 116-111 victory in NBA Cup action.

Deni Avdija led Portland with 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 11 of 21 from the field and 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. Damian Lillard added 29 points, and though he shot a tepid 35 percent overall, he went 5 for 12 from the arc, adding three rebounds and six assists.

Wembanyama erupted for 44 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, shooting 56.7 percent from the field. Stephon Castle finished with 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists, while Devin Vassell chipped in 18 points on a 6-for-16 outing.

The Blazers shot 39.4 percent overall and 38 percent from three, sinking 23 of their 31 free throws. San Antonio shot 43.3 percent and 27.8 percent from deep, making 23 of its 29 free throws.

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