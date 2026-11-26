PORTLAND — 48 hours after beating the Eastern Conference's best team on its home floor, the Portland Trail Blazers returned to Moda Center for the first time in two weeks and delivered an even more thrilling spectacle.

Hosting the San Antonio Spurs — who entered the contest 9-1 in their last 10 games and sat atop the Western Conference — the Blazers survived a preposterous 44-point, 16-rebound performance by Victor Wembanyama to hang on for a 116-111 victory.

Deni Avdija scored 33 points to lead Portland. Damian Lillard added 29 points to go along with 16 from Sidy Cissoko. Off the bench, Jrue Holiday managed 11 points while Scoot Henderson had 10.

Sitting at 2-1 in group play with a +7 point differential, the victory keeps the Blazers in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the knockout round.

3-point onslaught

Nov 25, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As noted in my preview ahead of the NBA Cup bout, the Spurs may sit near the top of the league in limiting opponent 3-point shot attempts, but they aren't as proficient in actually contesting them effectively.

With 7-foot-4 Wembanyama resembling a sentient, mobile obelisk, I believed Portland's path to victory resided in the perimeter game. Perhaps not a super insightful suggestion, but it proved correct. Shooting a woeful 39.4 percent from the field, the Blazers were propelled by their 38 percent clip from deep, draining 19 of their 50 attempts from 3-point range.

A team doesn't launch that many 3-pointers unless they're (a) really bad or (b) creating quality looks. The Blazers definitely fit the latter against the Spurs, feasting on drive and kick opportunities like they were Thanksgiving dinner.

Portland head coach Micah Nori said the Blazers made it a point of emphasis to find kick out opportunities while Wembanyama was in the paint, specifically if there wasn't a direct line to the rim. Nori also said that Lillard's shot creation off the dribble along with second chance looks via offensive rebounds were "really tough to stop for" San Antonio, particularly when its pick-and-roll screen defender didn't step up even with the ball screen.

"They do a really a good job because what they try to do like a lot of teams — I mean, we do the same things — is try to play everything two-on-two," Portland head coach Micah Nori said. "Funnel it down to Wemby and then stay home on shooters and then make you have to take mid-range and bad shots over the top of Wemby.

"What happened was we were able to breakdown their initial pressure — not always with a pick-and-roll — and then Wemby had to come over and help," Nori continued. "(That) chain reaction started opening up some things."

The Blazers have reached the half-century mark in 3-point attempts twice this season, the first coming against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 11 in a 123-103 win (in which they also made 19 threes).

There's only been 50 instances this season of teams recording 19 or more made 3-pointers in a game, per Stathead Basketball. Portland's done it six times, matching the Boston Celtics for a league best, while only four other teams (Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks) have done it more than twice.

And to think that this team, though admittedly constructed a tad differently, finished 28th in 3-point percentage last season.