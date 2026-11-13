1 Storyline to Focus on in Blazers Road Matchup vs. Kings

The NBA is a league conducive to overreactions. Whether it's stamping a team as frauds after an emphatic lost, celebrating poor performances from individuals viewed as foul-baiters, or demanding the head of coaches whose teams fall short of expectations, fans and talking heads revel engaging in ever-shifting narratives.

Within the first month of the official season, plenty of tales have been cast about the Portland Trail Blazers. During training camp and the preseason, they were a team destined for the NBA Play-In Tournament, a middling squad whose mediocre defense could be washed down with decent offense — a passable watch on forgettable weekday night.

When they started 3-0 the Blazers were viewed as a fun story in the league's opening week. Portland fell back to Earth upon losing to the Memphis Grizzlies, only for a three-game win streak, and victories against Luka Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers and Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets, to reinvigorate the conversation.

You get the idea. Two straight losses to the Lakers and Victor Wembanyama's Spurs? Aha! Frauds again. Wait, they beat who? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder? Um, contenders!

Controlling the narrative

Nov 10, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Micah Nori watches the pregame activities before his team plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pendulum has a habit of swinging back and forth in today's reactive media landscape. This spectrum has terrible lows and Himalayan highs. Many may dislike this reality — I'm particularly not a fan — but it's the existence our short attention spans have collaboratively created.

Right now, Portland's viewed as the surprise of the season, its stock rising after the aforementioned consecutive wins over the Thunder. There weren't many outside the most devoted fans, or lying pseudo-basketball-intellectuals, who predicted Portland's terrific start. At 8-3 and fifth in the Western Conference — two games back from the first-place Lakers — the Blazers are beginning to appear primed for a playoff run that extends beyond the first round.

Deni Avdija is producing around the same production as last year's All-Star season on better efficiency. Toumani Camara has emerged as an early candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. Damian Lillard's had moments of brilliance worthy of tapping his wrist, despite not quite finding his shot yet this year, and Sidy Cissoko's undergoing a metamorphosis whose imago form will turn him into one of the top role players in the NBA.

Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III are towering obelisks bolstering a top-five rim defense. Jrue Holiday is doing Jrue Holiday things, and Ja Morant's potential this season — even if he never returns to his All-NBA form — is promising considering his 54.2 percent field goal percentage and 42.9 percent clip from beyond the arc in four games.

The organization and its fans must be beaming. A loss to the 1-10 Sacramento Kings would really kill the vibes right now. Only the most annoying individuals would use it as ammunition to declare that the Blazers are actually a bad team and have been this whole time.

But it would be undeniably frustrating to lose to a team that's been perpetually stuck in NBA limbo and is widely viewed as one of the more inept organizations in the league. And one that's handed the keys over to an inefficient rookie shooting the ball nearly 23 times per game.

The world wouldn't end if the Blazers lose to the Kings. This is, however, an easy opportunity to control the narrative around them, to prevent an annoying segment on podcasts or television shows and shut down any chatter they would then claim to not pay attention to.

Portland's upcoming six-game road trip has four brutal contests lined up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Starting the stretch with a stomping is the best way to keep its momentum alive.