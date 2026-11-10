The Portland Trail Blazers got out to one of the hottest starts of any team in the NBA this season. They secured wins in six of their first seven games, but have faced plenty of struggles amid a recent two-game skid.

Portland tied its fewest point total in the 125-103 loss to the San Antonio on Saturday night, raising concerns over the rotation heading into Tuesday's game.

The Blazers will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, working to end the recent skid. The rotation features plenty of depth, but a move to bring Jrue Holiday into the starting lineup ahead of the tough matchup could present immense upside for the squad.

Portland has brought Scoot Henderson into the starting lineup in wake of Ja Morant's injury, but the former No. 3 overall pick has struggled mightily throughout the young season. Let's explore the upside of a change at the guard spot in favor of Holiday heading into Tuesday's contest:

Scoot Henderson's Struggles Have Persisted

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite taking on an expanded role following Morant's injury, Henderson has been unable to shake the inconsistencies that have plagued him during his young career thus far. Through nine games, he's tallying career-low marks across the board, shooting just 32.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point range.

Henderson moving to the bench could hamper both his confidence and his progression in just his fourth season, but the lineup has felt the effects of this inefficiency. Adding Holiday to the rotation could remedy these struggles, while bringing arguably the team's top perimeter defender into a starting role.

Jrue Holiday's Impact Elevates Starting Rotation

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic controls the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holiday has made a versatile impact for the Blazers throughout the team's first nine games. He's avaraging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, grabbing a steal on the defensive end. The veteran guard has also sustained far greater efficiency to that of Henderson, shooting 51.3 percent from the field while connecting on 42.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Portland will have to overcome its slow starts at the start of each half over its past two games to shake the recent losing streak. Oklahoma City is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, and Henderson's shooting woes could cause this recent trend to persist in a crucial matchup.

Holiday can help the team get out to a fast start on Tuesday, avoiding another early deficit or a slow start to the second half.