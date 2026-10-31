5 Players Reach Double-Digits as the Blazers Blowout Utah
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The Portland Trail Blazers relied on scoring from a number of faces in their 112-90 victory against the Utah Jazz, as five players reached double-figures and 12 of the 13 who suited up recorded a point. Portland moves to 4-1 on the season with the win.
Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 24 points and five rebounds, shooting 50 percent from the field and 3-point range, nailing 10 of 13 free throws. Damian Lillard added 22 points despite a poor shooting performance, while Toumani Camara, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday had 14 points apiece.
The Blazers finished at a not-so-pretty 40 percent clip from the field, but managed a respectable 16-for-44 (36.4 percent) outing from beyon the arc. Utah, meanwhile, shot a dismal 37.2 percent overall and 27.5 percent from 3-point range.
Portland led by as many as 28 points and never trailed by more than a single point. The bench poured in 34 points. The Blazers out rebounded Utah 48-37 and forced 19 turnovers, scoring 20 points off the Jazz's mistakes.
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Elias Esquivel is a graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's in Journalism and minor in Sports Business. He freelanced for multiple national and international publications during his time at Oregon, covering events ranging from state, college and world championships. Post graduation he transitioned to covering local preps in the Willamette Valley. He's been published in World Athletics, The Oregonian and The Portland Tribune. His favorite book is Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead and his favorite video game is God of War Ragnarök. He has two cats.Follow _esquivel01