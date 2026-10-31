5 Players Reach Double-Digits as the Blazers Blowout Utah

The Portland Trail Blazers relied on scoring from a number of faces in their 112-90 victory against the Utah Jazz, as five players reached double-figures and 12 of the 13 who suited up recorded a point. Portland moves to 4-1 on the season with the win.

Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 24 points and five rebounds, shooting 50 percent from the field and 3-point range, nailing 10 of 13 free throws. Damian Lillard added 22 points despite a poor shooting performance, while Toumani Camara, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday had 14 points apiece.

The Blazers finished at a not-so-pretty 40 percent clip from the field, but managed a respectable 16-for-44 (36.4 percent) outing from beyon the arc. Utah, meanwhile, shot a dismal 37.2 percent overall and 27.5 percent from 3-point range.

Portland led by as many as 28 points and never trailed by more than a single point. The bench poured in 34 points. The Blazers out rebounded Utah 48-37 and forced 19 turnovers, scoring 20 points off the Jazz's mistakes.

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