Sometimes it's just not your night.

A lousy shooting performance by the Portland Trail Blazers led to a 106-98 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's Portland's first time scoring under 100 points in the 2026-27 NBA regular season and its fourth loss of the year, now sitting at 9-4 on the year. The defeat comes after Portland opened its current road trip with a 13-point win over the Sacramento Kings.

Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Three others reached double-figures, with Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday scoring 10 points each. The Blazers shot a combined 38.9 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from the 3-point line.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had a career-night, scoring 34 points to lead the Kings, adding three rebounds and six assists. Rudy Gobert recorded 18 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, while Jonathan Kuminga managed 13 points and nine rebounds. Jaden McDaniels chipped in 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Winner: Deni Avdija

Nov 13, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Portland's shooting struggles, Avdija crafted another efficient performance, the type that's becoming the norm for the former NBA All-Star this season. He entered the contest shooting 50 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from the arc, and has shot below 43.8 percent just once this season (a 5-for-13 outing against the San Antonio Spurs), scoring 20 or more points in 11 of Portland's 13 games.

He had 21 points in the first half alone on 64.3 percent shooting. Finishing 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) and making all three of his 3-pointers, Avdija's production was one of the few bright spots of the evening.

Winner: Donovan Clingan

Nov 16, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clingan shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field en route to his double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds. His five blocked shots really stood out, logging four of them in his first nine minutes.

Though Gobert finished with a better stat-line, Clingan more than held his own playing opposite of the French big-man. It may be a small, positional victory, but in a loss that's all one can ask for sometimes.

Winners: Second unit

Oct 21, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen defends the basket during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The combination of Branden Carlson, Jayson Kent, Micah Potter, John Tonje and Yang Hansen deserve some praise for making the most of their minutes once Portland head coach Micah Nori pulled the plug on the starters with around seven minutes left in the game. These five outscored the Kings 19-8 the remainder of the game, finishing +11.

At one point with a minute and some change left, they cut the lead to nine. Their overall run included a 9-0 spurt and a 14-5 advantage over the final five minutes.

Tonje scored seven points and had four rebounds and three assists across the stretch. Carlson managed five points and five rebounds. Potter recorded four rebounds and one assist, while Hansen added one rebound, three assists and one steal.

Loser: Damian Lillard

Nov 13, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard stands on the court during a free throw attempt in a game against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damian Lillard's outside shooting has been streaky, to say the least, this season. His 34.9 percent clip from the arc entering the Timberwolves matchup is his worst shooting percentage since the 2021-22 season.

Of course, as arguably a top-three shooter of all-time, Lillard's 3-point percentage is likely to revert to the mean as the year goes along. But his latest outing won't be trigger that expected spike.

Finishing with nine points, two rebounds and four assists, Lillard went 2-for-15 overall and 2-for-8 from the arc. Examining his game log, his inconsistency from deep — despite moments of brilliance peppered throughout — causes small concern. The Blazers need him to find his shot if they hope to split against the Timberwolves.