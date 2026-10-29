5 Burning Questions Ahead of Grizzlies vs. Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are putting their perfect record on the line once again as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Moda Center.

To learn more about the Grizzlies' current state of affairs, we spoke with Memphis Grizzlies On SI contributor Landon Speck.

The Grizzlies are 4-0 so far this season. What’s been the secret behind their success?

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer drives into the basket towards Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Ty Jerome’s nuclear start has been a huge catalyst for Memphis being 4-0. Deeper than that, the true “secret” has been the collective effort. I will not get too deep into the numbers since it is only a four-game sample size, but none of the rotation players have yet to have a truly bad game.

Sure, Cam Boozer has struggled shooting efficiently, but he has still been very impactful. Guys like Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward have been absolute nails to start the season. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cam Spencer have given quality minutes. Having everyone healthy so far has let Tuomas Iisalo unlock his vision of an NBA offense, and it has worked well early.

How sustainable is Ty Jerome’s start to the season?

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Ty Jerome reacts to a foul call during the first half against the Utah Jazz. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerome will not average 30 points per game this season, but the efficiency is absolutely sustainable. Since joining the Golden State Warriors and, more notably, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jerome has been close to a 50/40/90 player. He has always had eye-popping per-100 numbers; he has just always been a bench player or injured.

He is technically producing at the same level he has been since 2022-23, but the difference is he is playing starters’ minutes. The bigger question is: will he stay healthy? As long as he is available, I see him averaging 22-24 PPG on something like 47/40/88 shooting splits.

What is one thing people should know about the Grizzlies that cannot be found in a box score?

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey handles the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Edey changes everything. You cannot look at the traditional box score to understand how impactful Edey is. Last season, the Grizzlies were +26.7 points per 100 with Edey on the floor, but he only played 11 games.

Through a microsample of three games this season, the Grizzlies have a +26.1 NET rating with Edey. While the sample is still very small, the eye test matches the numbers. Defensively, he takes away so many points at the rim, even if he is not blocking shots. He also makes Memphis an elite rebounding team.

If the Grizzlies were to lose to the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know the Ja Morant and Damian Lillard backcourt is not exactly a defensive masterpiece, but Portland still has individuals that could cause issues for Memphis’ offense. Donovan Clingan is as good an Edey matchup as there will be, and Toumani Camara and Jrue Holiday are perfect bodies to throw at Ty Jerome. Deni Avdija is simply the best player between both of these teams, and Portland is pound-for-pound more talented in general.

Between the defensive potential and the offensive firepower that Lillard, Morant and Avdija bring, that bodes well for the Trail Blazers. Not to mention, this is the fourth game of a West Coast road trip for Memphis.

What is your prediction for the game?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard leaves the court after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think having two straight off days will help balance the effects of a long road trip for the Grizzlies, but I do not think it will be enough to get Memphis the win. Portland is more talented and matches up well individually. A wild card is also the chip on the shoulder of Morant in his first game against the Grizzlies. With all of those factors in mind, I predict the Trail Blazers get the win in this one.