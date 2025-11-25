Blazers' Jerami Grant Could Be Angling for Major NBA Award in New Role

After spending three full seasons as an uncontested starter with the Portland Trail Blazers, forward Jerami Grant has predominantly come off the bench this season.

Despite his new role, Grant is still logging plenty of game time and could find himself in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Grant played just 47 games in 2024-25 and severely regressed from the year prior, averaging just 14.4 points per game.

He's still getting his fair share of minutes despite coming off the bench — averaging 28.4 minutes per night — and has greatly improved his scoring from last season. He scored 15 or more points in all of his first six games to start the season.

He has continued to post solid numbers, and currently averages 18.4 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

BetMGM currently gives him the third best odds to win the award, behind the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Ajay Mitchell.

Grant's Push for a New Honor

While currently one of the favorites for the award, his recent performances have taken him off the bench and put him into the starting lineup. He has started in each of his last three appearances, and has proven his worth with his opportunities.

Grant dropped 26 points in his first start of the season against the Dallas Mavericks, which ultimately ended in a 138-133 OT loss for the Blazers. He had another fantastic performance the following game, scoring 33 points against the Chicago Bulls, though that game also ended in a narrow loss for the Blazers.

His most recent start came against the Golden State Warriors , though he didn't perform as well despite a Blazers win. He didnt sink a shot from the field, and finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists.

Grant is an invaluable piece of an exciting Blazers team, and could very well find himself with an individual accolade come the end of the season if he returns to the bench. If he can continue scoring as he did in his first two starts, though, he will certainly find himself in a starting role for the remainder of the season.

