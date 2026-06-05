All Future Blazers Draft Picks, Swaps & Protections in 2027 & Beyond

The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in a unique position going into the 2026 NBA Draft without any picks.

The Blazers could trade back into the draft, but it will likely cost them a couple million dollars or a future draft pick. Luckily for the Blazers, they have several options to trade so they can walk away from this year's draft with a rookie or two to develop.

Here's a look at all of Portland's future assets from 2027-32.

Donovan Clingan shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

2027

The Blazers have their own first and second-round pick in 2027.

They also have a pick from Minnesota that they acquired in a three-team trade on draft day in 2024.

According to Real GM, the Houston Rockets will receive the less favorable of Portland's 2027 2nd round pick and the New Orleans Pelicans' 2027 2nd round pick if this pick falls outside its protected range of 31-55.

2028

The Blazers will receive the more favorable selection between themselves and the Milwaukee Bucks as a result of the Damian Lillard trade.

The Blazers also have an additional first-round pick from the Orlando Magic as a result of the Memphis Grizzlies trading up in the 2025 NBA draft.

The Blazers have their own second-round pick as well as another from the Sacramento Kings as a result of the deal with the Grizzlies.

2029

The Blazers own their first-round pick in 2029, but they do not have their second-round pick. They sent it to the Grizzlies as part of their big trade last summer.

However, the Blazers will receive the less favorable second-round pick between the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards, which was in the hands of the New York Knicks before it was sent to Portland during the 2024 NBA Draft.

2030

The Blazers will have the right to swap first-round picks with the Bucks as a result of the Damian Lillard trade.

They lost their 2030 second-round pick as a result of the Deni Avdija trade back in 2024. Either the Philadelphia 76ers or Wizards will obtain the pick.

2031

The Blazers have both their first and second-round picks in the 2031 NBA draft.

2032

The Blazers have both their first and second-round picks in the 2032 NBA draft.

The Bottom Line

The Blazers might want to keep things as is, but they could also waste an opportunity by remaining idle. With several 2027 picks, they could trade one or two to get back into the 2026 draft and continue a stream of development.

The Blazers will be busy on the phones leading up to the draft, which is scheduled to take place from June 23-24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Fans can watch the draft on ESPN.