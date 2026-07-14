Blazers PG Ja Morant Shares Why He Changed His Number

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Ja Morant is donning a new look as he enters a new chapter in his NBA career.

After wearing No. 12 for the first seven years of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, Morant is ditching the 2 but keeping the 1 for his new jersey. Morant is going to wear No. 1 for the Blazers.

"When I was younger, I was underrecruited, so it was some type of motivation and confidence that went into anything I was doing," Morant said in his introductory interview with members of the media.

Morant to Wear No. 1 For Blazers

Ja Morant (@JaMorant) will wear No. 1 for the #Blazers. Number last worn by Blake Wesley in 2026. #NBA pic.twitter.com/mq9Z5x8HJu — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) July 2, 2026

Morant is only the 11th player in franchise history to wear the number one, joining an elite group that features some well-known players in Blazers lore.

Player Years Wearing No. 1 Rod Strickland 1993-01 Derek Anderson 2001-05 Jarrett Jack 2005-08 Ike Diogu 2008-09 Armon Johnson 2010-12 Jared Jeffries 2012-13 Dorell Wright 2014-15 Evan Turner 2017-19 Anfernee Simons 2020-25 Blake Wesley 2025-26

Anfernee Simons had the honor of wearing No. 1 from 2020 after originally wearing number 24 during his rookie year. The number was last worn by reserve guard Blake Wesley, who was with the team this past season.

While Morant will join the exclusive club of Blazers number ones, his first choice was to stick with 12. However, he wasn't afforded that opportunity.

Why Can't Ja Morant Wear No. 12

Morant said in the interview that originally No. 12 was on the table in talks with the organization, but the point guard shared that they had "other plans."

No. 12 has not been worn by any Blazers players since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge was on the team. Aldridge is viewed as one of the best players in franchise history, and it is expected that his number will be retired at some point down the line.

Aldridge spent nine seasons with the Blazers from 2006 to 2015 after becoming the number two overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. He turns 41 years old later this month and has not played in the league since 2022.

There's a good chance that Aldridge will not only get to see his No. 12 hanging from the rafters at the Moda Center soon, but that he will also be enshrined into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Aldridge is a seven-time All-Star and made the All-NBA team five times throughout his career. Three of those All-NBA selections came during his time with the Blazers.

The fact that Morant was denied the number he has worn throughout his career is a sign of the inevitable: Aldridge will soon be honored by the Blazers.