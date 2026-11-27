The Portland Trail Blazers kept their hopes to advance to the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup alive with their rousing 116-111 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Led by a 33-point, 12-rebound, seven-assist burst by Deni Avdija, Portland moved to 2-1 in group play.

Beyond staying in knockout contention, Portland's win marks a strong start to its home stand, with six consecutive games remaining at Moda Center through Dec. 15.

At least, that's the schedule for now. Depending how the final night of NBA Cup group play goes, the Blazers may need to hit the road for a quarterfinal and semifinal bout during the first weekend and second week of Decemeber.

Road to knockout stage

Oct 16, 2026: Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos and guard Brandin Podziemski double team Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sitting at 12-6 overall, Portland caps group competition against the Golden State Warriors (10-8), who are without superstar and 3-point savant Stephen Curry. Entering an 11-game Black Friday slate, 20 teams are in the mix to advance to the knockout rounds.

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are the only unbeaten teams in group play left. Locking up West Group A, the Mavericks are the only team to already secure a spot in the eight-team knockout bracket, while the Timberwolves currently hold the top-seed due to their +39 point differential.

Including Portland, four teams in West Group C are 2-1 (Spurs, Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers). For the Blazers, the easiest path to locking up their spot is to win their group.

Beating the Warriors helps inch them there — if they lose, they can forget about seeing any knockout action. But they also need some assistance from the Spurs.

Having lost to Los Angeles in its first group game, Portland benefits greatly if San Antonio can pull out a win over Luka Doncic and the Lakers. If both the Spurs and Blazers win and finish 3-1 in group play, then Micah Nori's squad clinches the group via its head-to-head record.

If San Antonio loses to Los Angeles, things get a bit trickier, though Portland's chances remain decent. The Lakers would win the group since they beat the Blazers in their head-to-head, so Portland would need to rely on snagging the Western Conference's wild card spot (the team from each conference with the best record in group play games that finished second in its group).

However, if the Blazers must go down the wild card route, they'll also need some help from the Timberwolves. The Memphis Grizzlies currently hold the West's wild card slot, just ahead of Portland, boasting a +18 point differential.

Memphis winning wouldn't snuff Portland's chances completely. It'd certainly be more difficult, though, the Blazers needing to beat the Warriors by more than six points of the Grizzlies-Timberwolves point differential.

For example, if the Grizzlies win by 10 points, then Portland needs to edge Golden State by at least 17 points to gain the point differential edge advantage. If, hypothetically, Portland won by 16 points in the same scenario, then whichever team between the Grizzlies and Blazers scored more points secures the wild card since both teams enter their group finale with 354 total group points.

Sounds complicated, huh? Multiple potential outcomes with factors outside Portland's control. To avoid the headaches, all the Blazers can do is handle business against the Warriors.