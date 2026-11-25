Home sweet home.

Having spent the last two weeks on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are finally returning to the Rose City. Portland's been away from Moda Center since its Nov. 11 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. During their odyssey, the Blazers beat the Sacramento Kings, lost a back-to-back to the Minnesota Timberwolves, defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, fell to the New York Knicks and whacked the Philadelphia 76ers.

With the road trip trip wrapped, Portland begins a seven-game home stand. And it's an exciting one, featuring a rematch against the Timberwolves, along with visits from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

But first up is round two against the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Cup action, the first meeting between the two squads since the Spurs walloped the Blazers 125-103 at Moda Center on Nov. 7. Although De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama are listed as questionable according to ESPN, and Dylan Harper is out with a hip injury, the matchup should be sure to capture the attention of millions, serving as a night cap to an ESPN triple-header.

Defensive specialists

Nov 7, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday dribbles the ball during the first half against San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since their last meeting, the Spurs have only improved. While Portland is 5-5 in its last five games, San Antonio is 9-1.

At 15-3 overall and first in the Western Conference, the Spurs are the highly-efficient juggernaut most expected them to be this year after their NBA Finals run last season. San Antonio is first in net rating (+14.6), second in defensive rating (105.4) and fourth in offensive rating (120.1).

The Spurs are a defensive monster, bolstered by its 7-foot-4 behemoth. Their third in opponent effective field percentage, per Cleaning The Glass, and maintain a top-five rim defense. San Antonio's fantastic at guarding the midrange and corner 3-pointers as well, though there is a significant drop off in its non-corner 3-pointer defense.

That drop off might be the key area to exploit. Assuming that the path to victory against the NBA's blocks per game leader resides in the 3-point game may seem obvious, but here's the thing: the Spurs are elite at defending the rim, but they're just as great at funneling teams there.

Fourth in total opponent shots attempts at the rim, per Cleaning The Glass, San Antonio's ability to coax would-be chucker's into the driving lanes is nothing short of fantastic and bordering on paradoxical, considering that Wembanyama seems to be enough of a deterrent to not try your luck attacking the hoop.

Lulling the opposition into a sense of safety in the paint means that San Antonio actually ends up not needing to defend the 3-pointer very much at all. The Spurs' foes have shot only 35.3 percent of their total shot attemps from the arc, which is the fewest in the league.

Portland must not fall for this trap, because when San Antonio actually does have to contest on the perimeter, it doesn't go that well, save for its corner 3-point defense.

San Antonio is 23rd and 21st, respectively, in opponent non-corner 3-point percentage and overall 3-point percentage.

Shooting the Spurs out of the gym is easier said than done, Portland has the horses to give San Antonio fits, regardless of how the last matchup went. A respectable team from deep overall — notably fifth in the league in corner 3-pointer percentage, per Cleaning The Glass — the Blazers are also 12th in non-corner 3-pointer percentage, with Donovan Clingan, Deni Avdija and Jrue Holiday all above the 80th percentile relative to their position.

Thankfully, the Blazers love non-corner threes. According to Cleaning The Glass, 46 percent of all of Portland's shot attempts — excluding garbage time and possessions at the end of quarters — come from the arc. And of those 1,538 total shot attempts, 35 percent are non-corner threes, which is third in the league.

If the Blazers opt to play the analytics game, then intentionally creating drive and kick opportunities to the wings and slots over the corners is paramount.