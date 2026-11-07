Blazers Look to Bounce Back vs. Victor Wembanyama's Spurs

After losing to the Los Angeles Lakers — snapping their unbeaten road streak — the Portland Trail Blazers return to the Rose City to kick off a three-game home stand.

Their first bout comes against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are 7-2, half a game ahead of the Blazers and half a game back from the first-place Lakers, with notable victories over the Mavericks and Timberwolves.

Victor Wembanyama's been phenomenal this season, averaging 29.1 points per game, 12.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and a league-leading 4.2 blocks in just 31.0 minutes a night. He's anchored a San Antonio defense that is fifth in defensive rating (107.7) and spearheaded an offense that is fifth in offensive rating (117.5). The Spurs are seventh in net rating (+9.8)

Spurs supporting cast

Apr 26, 2026: San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle drives to the basket during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs backcourt, who had preseason concerns like the Blazers, are faring better than Portland's. Second-year ace Dylan Harper is scoring 18.7 points per game, adding 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists, while 22-year-old Stephon Castle is posting per game averages of 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists. De'Aaron Fox is chipping in 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Devin Vassell is putting up 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Off the bench, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie are San Antonio's biggest contributors. Johnson, last year's NBA Sixth Man of the Year and one-time 22.0 point scorer per game, is struggling in finding his shot this year. The 27-year-old Kentucky product is 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on a concerning 20 percent from three and 45.9 percent overall.

Champagnie remains a 3-point threat. He shoots a 42.9 percent clip from the arc for 9.6 points per game. Luke Kornet rounds out the Spurs' most important bench pieces, who's pulling down 4.2 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per game.

San Antonio is fifth in rebounds per game at 48.2, 26th in assists at 26.7, 18th in steals at 8.0, and second in turnovers at 12.4.

Portland, meanwhile, has seen its defensive rating drop to 10th (110.1) but remains steady on offense and is second in offensive efficiency (120.5). The Blazers are ahead of the Spurs in net rating, boasting a +10.4.

Time will tell if the Blazers can carry over its hot shooting against Los Angeles to Portland. Shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from three, the Blazers lone hiccup against the Lakers was their 15-point third quarter.