Blazers Pushed to Brink of Elimination After Late Collapse vs. Spurs in Game 4

The Portland Trail Blazers are disappointed after a Game 4 loss to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 114-93 inside the Moda Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Blazers went into the fourth quarter all tied up with the Spurs, but they couldn't withstand the run San Antonio went on. The Blazers led by as much as 19 points during the game, but it wasn't enough to pull out a win against the Spurs.

With the loss, the Blazers are now on the brink of elimination, needing a win in each of the next three games in order to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

What's Next For Blazers?

The Blazers will face off against the Spurs in Game 5 on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. PT inside the Frost Bank Center. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.