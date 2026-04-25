3 Takeaways: Blazers Squander Home-Court Advantage in Game 3 Loss to Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers are disappointed after a 120-108 loss against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 inside the Moda Center on Friday night.

With the loss, the Blazers are now down 2-1 in the series with the Spurs and have coughed up home-court advantage.

Here's a look at three major takeaways from Game 3 against the Spurs.

Blazers Couldn't Take Advantage of Victor Wembanyama's Absence

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

While the Spurs were missing the presence of Victor Wembanyama, Portland failed to exploit the vacated paint. Without the "Alien" roaming the middle, the Blazers should have lived at the rim. Instead, they settled for contested mid-range jumpers and perimeter resets.

San Antonio’s backup frontcourt, headlined by Luke Kornet and his 14-point, 10-rebound double-double, utilized a high-energy zone to mask their lack of rim protection, a schematic shift that Portland’s coaching staff failed to counter with timely off-ball cuts or high-low passing.

This missed opportunity was the difference between a series lead and a 2-1 deficit.

No Answer for Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper warms up before a game against the Denver Nuggets. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Dylan Harper was the X-Factor for the Spurs and he stepped up to the plate when it mattered most. Portland’s primary defenders struggled with Harper’s change of pace, consistently getting caught on high ball screens and allowing him to get downhill into the teeth of the defense.

When the Blazers attempted to go under the screen, Harper punished them with rhythm triples. When they switched, he exploited the mismatch against Portland’s bigs with elite lateral quickness.

His ability to collapse the defense had an impact that opened up the floor for the Spurs' secondary shooters, leaving the Blazers in a constant state of defensive recovery.

He had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. If he plays like this, the Spurs should scoop up two more victories and win the series.

Blazers Get Burnt on Second-Chance Points

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson shoots the ball under the arms of Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Basketball is often a game of math, and the math turned ugly for the Blazers on the offensive glass. Portland struggled to secure defensive rebounds despite playing a more traditional lineup, allowing San Antonio to extend possessions at critical junctures in the fourth quarter.

These weren't just hustle plays. They were back-breakers. The Spurs' ability to convert long rebounds into immediate corner threes effectively deflated the Blazers' momentum.

Throughout the game, the Blazers were outscored 22-12 in terms of second-chance points, which ultimately cost Portland the game. The effort has to be there in Game 4 in order for the Blazers to tie the series again.