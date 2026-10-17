Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan Ahead of Regular Season Opener

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward Jeremy Sochan. The team announced the news late Saturday morning. Sochan was on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. The former NBA lottery pick won the NBA championship in June with the New York Knicks.

Sochan appeared in four preseason games for Portland. The Blazers' roster stands at 17, including three two-way players.

Against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 7, Sochan finished with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting and a 2-for-2 clip from 3-point range in just nine minutes. His +12 plus/minus was the second highest on the team.

Sochan saw 20 minutes against the Super League Basketball's London Lions on Oct. 12. He registered eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal, shooting 4-for-6 from the field.

Facing the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, Sochan managed just seven minutes, the fewest on the team alongside Branden Carlson. Sochan went scoreless, grabbing two rebounds and recording two assists.

In San Francisco on Friday night, Sochan played 12 minutes, scoring six points and knotting three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot. He finished 2-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.

Sochan was a low-risk signing by the Blazers. He averaged 11 points per game in three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with over six rebounds per game his last two seasons in San Antonio.

But after three seasons, the Spurs' experiment of Sochan — which included starting him at point guard — ended, as his role was greatly reduced last year before being waived in February. The Knicks signed him shortly after. He saw very limited action in New York, appearing in just 16 regular season games, averaging less than seven minutes per contest.

For his career, Sochan has averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 turnovers per game, with shooting splits of 47 percent (FG), 28.6 percent (3-point) and 72.5 percent (FT).