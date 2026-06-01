Former Blazers Coach Rick Adelman Dead at 79

The Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the basketball world are mourning the loss of former head coach Rick Adelman, who passed away on Monday. He was 79 years old.

The NBA Coaches' Association posted the following statement on social media:

"The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association joins the NBA family in mourning the passing of legendary Head Coach and Hall of Famer, Rick Adelman," the statement reads.

"Rick Adelman coached in the NBA for 29 years, serving as a Head Coach for 23 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Over his coaching career, Rick won 1,042 games (10th all-time), was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the NBCA Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. Coach Adelman also enjoyed an eight-year NBA playing career with the San Diego Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Jazz, and Kansas City-Omaha Kings.

"Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community. Rick was a husband to Mary Kay for 56 years; father to Kathy, RJ, Laura, David, Caitlin, and Patrick; and a grandfather of twelve. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Adelman family during this difficult time."

The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association joins the NBA family in mourning the passing of legendary Head Coach and Hall of Famer, Rick Adelman.



Rick Adelman coached in the NBA for 29 years, serving as a Head Coach for 23 seasons with the Portland Trail… pic.twitter.com/ksRQzGkF9Z — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) June 1, 2026

Adelman Played Large Role For Trail Blazers

Adelman began his playing career with the San Diego Rockets as a 7th-round pick in the 1968 NBA draft. He spent his first two seasons with the Rockets before being selected by the Blazers in the 1970 expansion draft. Adelman played three seasons in the Pacific Northwest, but his best year came in the 1970-71 campaign, when he averaged 12.6 points per game (fifth on the team behind Stan McKenzie, Leroy Ellis, Jim Barnett and Geoff Petrie).

Adelman's playing career ended in 1975, but he became a coach shortly after in 1983. Adelman became an assistant coach under Jack Ramsey and stayed on the staff under Mike Schuler.

In 1989, Adelman took over as the interim head coach after Schuler was fired in the middle of the season. Adelman led the Blazers to the playoffs in six consecutive seasons from 1989-94, including two appearances in the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992.

After Adelman left Portland, he went on to coach the Golden State Warriors (1995-97), Sacramento Kings (1998-2006), Houston Rockets (2007-11) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2011-14).