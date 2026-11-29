Portland Trail Blazers point guard Ja Morant could be making his return to the floor when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans inside the Moda Center.

Morant has been listed as questionable for the Blazers matchup after missing the last 15 games due to a hamstring strain. Portland now has to decide whether Morant will start or come off the bench. Luckily for the Blazers, they may not need to make this decision right away, considering how extensive the injury report currently is.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant greets Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff after a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blazers Rule 4 Out, Make Morant Questionable vs. Pelicans

INJURY REPORT 11/29 vs. NOP:



OUT

Vit Krejci (L Ankle Fracture)

Damian Lillard (R Calf Tightness)

Shaedon Sharpe (R Meniscus)

Yang Hansen (L Ankle Sprain)

Chris Youngblood (R Foot Bone Bruise)



QUESTIONABLE

Ja Morant (L Hamstring Strain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 29, 2026

This is the second game in a row that Lillard has missed due to tightness in his right calf. He sat out of the team's previous game against the Golden State Warriors, but the Blazers walked away with a 160-1994 win.

In his absence, Jrue Holiday started for him and scored 12 points on 5 of 11 shooting. Holiday was joined by Deni Avdija, Sidy Cissoko, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan in the starting lineup, but that could very well change with Morant rejoining the rotation.

The Blazers might opt to bring Morant back into the mix slowly, having him come off the bench with Holiday in the starting lineup. Considering that Morant was starting before he was injured, the team could revert to that strategy.

Will Ja Morant Start?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant warms up before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eventually, the plan should be to have both Lillard and Morant in the starting lineup, as they originally intended. This would mean Cissoko pops out of the starting lineup, which would be unfortunate given how well he has played in Morant's place as a starter, but there can only be five players who begin the game.

Cissoko's defense has been a big help in the starting lineup, and he might have earned a permanent place in the starting five. The team's starting lineup moving forward can be fluid, and head coach Micah Nori has not been afraid to try different things depending on matchups and what's working internally for Portland.

Since Sidy Cissoko became a starter:



10.6 PPG

3.7 RPG

1.6 APG (0.8 TOV)

1.0 SPG

20/49 3PT (41%)

Blazers 6-3, wins vs. Spurs/76ers/Thunder (2) pic.twitter.com/9iZIcJsVEI — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 26, 2026

I believe the team will look towards starting Morant against the Pelicans, but playing it by ear once Lillard is healthy. If Portland doesn't have any injuries affecting the starting five, that is when the real decision will have to be made. If the Blazers fall off the momentum they have built over the first month of the season, it could lead to Morant coming off the bench in a more concrete role.

The tip-off between the Pelicans and Blazers is scheduled for 3 pm PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.