The Portland Trail Blazers entered halftime of their game against the San Antonio Spurs with the lead. It was a very impressive offensive performance from both teams, but likely among the fans at home and inside the arena, there was a familiar worry.

Even though Micah Nori was on a different coaching staff at the time, he too remembered the events of seven months ago, when the Blazers let back-to-back playoff games slip away after leading at halftime against the same Spurs team on the same Moda Center floor.

“They ended our season last year and embarrassed us last time they were here,” Nori said postgame.

The worry and doubt from those games only grew in the opening minutes of the third quarter, as the alien himself, Victor Wembanyama, opened the frame with 12 straight points in under four minutes and gave the visitors the lead. Nori was forced to call a timeout to slow the momentum.

Maybe the Blazers were just who most in the national media thought they were: a play-in-caliber team that finishes the year barely over .500.

But there is just something undeniably different about this year’s Portland squad compared to years past. A tenacity, or perhaps even a cockiness, in believing that no matter who’s in front of them—even a 7-foot-5 MVP frontrunner and the reigning Western Conference champions—they are simply better.

“We’re a really good basketball team, and and we have a chance to to be a really special group,” Nori said.

The Blazers halted the run and went on one of their own, with Sidy Cissoko putting Wemby on a poster and Damian Lillard doing Damian Lillard-type things before Deni Avdija nailed a dagger three-pointer to close out a statement win on national television.

To some, this was another example of the Blazers overachieving and riding an unsustainable run of form.

But the group of players and coaches in the locker room believe they are only scratching the surface of who they can be in the NBA this season. And I fully believe them.

Overcoming Every Obstacle

Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into Thanksgiving, the Blazers record sits at 12-6 after toppling the No. 1 seeds in both conferences in back-to-back games to headline a slew of big-time wins.

There is a growing belief outside of Portland that the Blazers are punching above their weight class, a sentiment Nori clearly doesn't share.

“We don't win by happenstance. We win because we are a top 10 defensive team and we're a top 10 offensive team. And it doesn't matter that we've had some injuries. Everybody's had injuries,” Nori said.

As he mentioned, the Blazers rank sixth in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating in the NBA, something that is more impressive than it already seems.

The same Blazers team written off for having too many ball-dominant scorers and undersized, subpar defenders.

The same Blazers team missing Ja Morant and Vit Krejci, relying on two-way players Jayson Kent and Chris Youngblood for meaningful minutes. Not even to mention the waited integration of high flyer Shaedon Sharpe in the new year.

The same Blazers team dealing with an underperforming Scoot Henderson and a disappearing jump shot from Toumani Camara, who's shooting 9-of-40 from three in his last six games.

The same Blazers team that has faced the Lakers, Thunder, Timberwolves and Spurs twice, along with the Knicks and 76ers, while playing the fewest home games in the league.

While many things have gone wrong, the Blazers are still tied for the seventh-best record in the NBA, on the cusp of making the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup for the first time in franchise history while also being among the league’s elite on both sides of the ball.

“To be 12-6 with the schedule that we've played, as a new group with the injury to Ja, you're never satisfied, but I couldn't be happier,” Nori said.

If there is anything to take from Nori's short tenure at the helm of the Blazers, it is that he and his team are truly never satisfied.

A Higher Standard in Portland

Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are off to a start to that has seen the overcome adversity and defy preseason expectations, yet one that, in the eyes of Micah Nori, remains mildly unsatisfactory.

“We could very easily be could have, should have, would have [been] 14-4,” Nori said after the win against San Antonio.

In fairness, it’s a good way to look at it. The Blazers were literally just moments of focus away from taking big-time wins on the road in Minnesota and New York. Those dropped games can make a huge difference in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Yet it is that mentality from Micah Nori that is contagious throughout the Blazers’ locker room and a catalyst for their early-season surge.

There isn’t an excuse they want made for them. Injuries, schedule or individual performances aside, Portland is a team that plays with a chip on their shoulder and has set the bar high for themselves.

Getting the likes of Morant back, improvement in production from Henderson and a return to form for Camara’s jumper would give Portland more ways to win. But the Blazers have built this impressive resume without all of those things falling into place.

Camara told reporters in training camp that the Blazers’ goal was a 50-plus-win season and home-court advantage in a first-round playoff series.

With some of their toughest games behind them and having demonstrated an ability to overcome adversity without making excuses, that goal is more than attainable.

And we have likely yet to see this team at its best.