He's back.

Ja Morant, the Portland Trail Blazers' summer blockbuster acquisition, is scheduled to return to action against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant has been out since he suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain on Oct. 29 during the fourth quarter of a game against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Trail Blazers PR announced his availability just under two hours before tip-off. Morant was averaging 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists through four games at the time of his injury, shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the 3-point line.

What this means

Oct 29, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant drives to the basket during the first half against Memphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marking his return only a month after it occurred is rather impressive, especially when at the time it was reported he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

His recovery must've gone rather well since he was upadated to available right at the time he was due for re-evaluation. He had been ramping up basketball activity for at least a week, with Micah Nori telling the media during pregame against the San Antonio Spurs that, "I’ll go out on a limb and say we’ll see him on this home stand."

It's the perfect game for Morant to return in. The Pelicans are a woeful 6-14 and are 2-8 in their last 10 contests. Per HoopsJunkie, they sit 20th in offensive rating (111.4), 25th in defensive rating (117.0), and 23rd in net rating (-5.6) under first-year head coach Jamahl Mosley, who arrived to New Orleans after being fired by the Orlando Magic last season a day after their Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the playoffs.

There's not much worse competition for a recovering player to ease themselves back against. And with Damian Lillard out with right calf tightness, there'll be ample opportunity for Morant to try and find his groove.

Plenty of eyes around the league will be watching. The Blazers have been great without Morant, winning 7 of their last 10 games, sitting at 13-6 overall and securing the Western Conference's No. 2-seed in the NBA Cup knockout bracket. And Deni Avdija is having another career year, ascending to an All-NBA caliber player.

And now as Morant is thrown back into the mix, one can't help wonder how he'll impact Portland. There's always the possibility he disrupts a good thing, but it's far more likely he returns to his efficient scoring, re-inserting himself into a Blazers offense that appears on the brink of something truly special.