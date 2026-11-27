The Portland Trail Blazers are earning the attention of critics for their hot start of the season.

The Blazers still have a long way to go, but people outside the organization are beginning to pick up what they are putting down and recognizing the work they are putting in.

NBA legend Gary Payton recently spoke in an interview and believes the Blazers are in position to be a "dark horse" contender in the Western Conference.

"I think Portland is a dark horse over in the West," Payton said in an interview with ClutchPoints.

"I think they are a team that people are going to have to reckon with, with the guard core that they've got and the players that they've got. They've got Damian Lillard back, they got Ja Morant and he's happy, doing his thing. Jrue Holiday, of course. That dark horse right there to me is the Portland Trail Blazers for the whole NBA. People are going to have to watch out for them.”

Why the Blazers Can Contend

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts after his score against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are one of four teams in the league sitting in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating, joining the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, and Boston Celtics. They have shown that they can compete with top teams in the league by beating the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the best record in the Eastern Conference, earlier in the week.

The Blazers also went toe-to-toe with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold one of the best records in the West and would have beaten the defending champion New York Knicks if it weren't for Mikal Bridges' 3-pointer as time expired.

What the Blazers Need to Stay in the Mix

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard dribbles during the third quarter against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order for the Blazers to maintain their status as one of the top teams in the league, they need to stay healthy, first and foremost. Outside of Ja Morant and Vic Krejci, the Blazers have been fortunate to stay relatively healthy throughout the season.

It's not an easy task, especially with several veterans on the roster, but the hope is that Portland can stay healthy, as every member of the rotation is incredibly valuable. If one player were to be missing from the group, it would create an imbalance, and the team would have to bend in ways it is not used to yet.

The Blazers have all the tools to be a top team in the West, but they also have to face a gauntlet of other teams hungry for a title. There won't be any easy series in the postseason, should the Blazers make it there, but their ability to score and defend at a high level makes them just as dangerous as anybody.

The Blazers return to the court tonight against the Golden State Warriors in their final NBA Cup group-stage game. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.