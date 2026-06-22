Robert Williams III’s positive impact on the Portland Trail Blazers was on display for all of the basketball world to see during 2026’s postseason, and during a recent report, NBA insider Jake Fischer confirmed one of the teams that watched it closely: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Acutely aware of their need to acquire a rim-runner with two-way capabilities, the Lakers are reportedly expected to be in pursuit of Williams, as well as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

Portland has already confirmed its interest in bringing the veteran big man back, and the Blazers, theoretically, shouldn’t have much difficulty persuading Williams when contractual talks begin.

Robert Williams III Has Suitors in Free Agency

As noted on multiple occasions during his 2025-26 exit interview, Williams acknowledged the work of the Blazers’ medical staff, and the tailor-made program that allowed him to finish a season healthy. The system — focused on managing minutes and rests on the second night of back-to-backs — encouraged a 59-game season for Williams, the second-most of any season in his eight-year career.

For Williams, this seems to be of the utmost importance, where he rationalized that it was a “decent season” because he stayed healthy, while also acknowledging his love for Portland.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that the Lakers are attempting to ply him from the Blazers’ grip. As it currently stands, Williams is among the most recognizable names among the unrestricted free agent market for centers, per Spotrac.

Williams bolstered the Blazers' frontcourt in 2025-26 by averaging 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 rejections per game (on , all in just 17.1 minutes. Among 361 different players to play at least of the regular season, Williams’ block rate (1.5 percent) ranked 13th-best leaguewide.

He also finished with the best on-off numbers of any Blazer in the consistent postseason rotation, solidifying his argument for Portland to, at the very least, offer him a contract under the non-taxpayer MLE.

However, there is reason for the Blazers to move on from him. The Blazers selected Chinese center Yang Hansen with the No. 16 overall pick in last year's draft and Williams is blocking his path to the rotation. The Blazers could opt to go younger at the center spot and give his minutes to Yang, but the team might still want Williams' veteran presence in the locker room.

Thus, when it comes to the Blazers, he’ll be a name to watch among the fanbase as the NBA’s free agency period kicks off on Jun. 30.