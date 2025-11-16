Blazers All-Star Downgraded Ahead of Mavericks Game

A key Portland Trail Blazers cog has joined the team's lengthy injury report, ahead of a clash against the lowly Dallas Mavericks.

Per Portland's official public relations X account, two-time All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday has been demoted to questionable ahead of the slated Sunday clash in American Airlines Arena.

INJURY UPDATE: Jrue Holiday (R Calf Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game @ DAL. https://t.co/K2YMocGry0 — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 16, 2025

Six Trail Blazers have already been ruled out. Two-way player Javonte Cooke and rookie first-round draft pick Yang Hansen are both on assignment to Portland's NBAGL affiliate, the Rip City Remix. Former nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, of course, is already out for the year as he recovers from his ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Point guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft behind Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller, will have to wait another night to make his regular season debut. Two-time All-Defensive Team wing Matisse Thybulle continues to rehabilitate his left thumb ligament tear. Guard Blake Wesley is on the shelf with a fractured right foot.

