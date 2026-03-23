Jerami Grant Injury Status Revealed Before Nets vs. Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are going into their game against the Brooklyn Nets with a few players on the sidelines.

Not only are Damian Lillard (Achilles) and Shaedon Sharpe (fibula) out for the game, but the team will also be without Jerami Grant (foot), Robert Williams III (injury management) and Vit Krejci (calf), according to Blazers PR.

INJURY REPORT 3/23 vs. BKN:



OUT

Jerami Grant (L Foot Soreness)

Vit Krejci (L Calf Contusion)

Damian Lillard (L Achilles Tendon)

Shaedon Sharpe (L Fibula Stress Reaction)

Robert Williams III (L Knee Injury Management) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 23, 2026

Blazers Have Five Out vs. Nets

There was a little bit of hope that Grant and Krejci were held out against the Denver Nuggets so that they could participate in the second night of a back-to-back, but that appears to not be the case. The Blazers are sitting both of them, along with Lillard, Sharpe, and Williams, who usually sits on the second night of a back-to-back.

With only ten games in 20 days left for the Blazers in the regular season, they need to make sure they have the healthiest roster possible going into the play-in tournament. The hope is that sitting Grant and Krejci for a game like this will help keep them rested for more important games down the line.

Grant 32 is averaging 18.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game so far this season for the Blazers in 55 appearances. He is making over 38 percent of his looks from downtown, which is the best on the team out of anyone that is normally in the rotation. His loss will be significant for the Blazers, who sit in ninth place going into the game.

As for Krejci, his loss also hurts the Blazers, but not quite as much as Grant. Krejci is averaging 8.6 points per game this season, but he is shooting just over 30 percent from distance for the Blazers. During 46 games with the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the season, he was making just over 42 percent of his looks from downtown.

Meanwhile, the Nets also have quite the lengthy injury report going into the game. The team has ruled out big man Day'Ron Sharpe, rookie point guard Egor Demin, leading scorer Michael Porter Jr., rookie forward Danny Wolf, first-year guard Drake Powell, veteran guard Terrence Mann and power forward Noah Clowney out for the Nets.

While the Blazers' losses are something to note, they still have a massive advantage over the Nets and should be able to pull out the victory to get the bad taste from the loss against the Nuggets out of their mouths.