Anthony Edwards Injury Changes Plan For Blazers vs. Wolves

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT inside the Target Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

• Date: Friday, March 20

• Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM PST

• Location: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves on?

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

Timberwolves injury report

• SG Anthony Edwards (OUT - knee)

• PF Naz Reid (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

With Edwards out, it changes how the Blazers will defend the Wolves. Toumani Camara, who usually holds the top defensive assignment for the opposing team, will likely guard Julius Randle for the most part.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves preview

The Blazers have won two games in a row as they look to make it three against a division rival in the Wolves.

The Blazers have gone 0-3 so far this season against the Wolves, so they will have to make adjustments from their previous meetings if they want to change the result of the outcome. The Wolves are one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and they also have a lot riding on the game.

The Wolves find themselves in fourth place in the Western Conference, sandwiched in between the Los Angeles Lakers for third and the Houston Rockets for fifth. They have won their last two games, which has allowed them to maintain their spot in the standings, but a loss could derail their plans.

Knowing Edwards will be out, it definitely makes the job easier for the Blazers to win, but that doesn't mean it will be easy. Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Jaden McDaniels, along with Rudy Gobert, will be hoping to make Portland's night a disappointing one.

That being said, the Blazers are riding some momentum after wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers, and that will be needed in order to pull out a win against the Wolves.