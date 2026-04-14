The Portland Trail Blazers enter the NBA Play-In Tournament as the No. 8 seed, facing a Phoenix Suns squad in a high-stakes battle for the No. 7 spot.

While much of the spotlight has been on Deni Avdija’s breakout season and the veteran presence of Jrue Holiday, the ultimate ceiling for the Blazers could be determined on the return of Shaedon Sharpe.

Sharpe has been on the sidelines for most of the past two months with a leg injury, but he returned for the final two games of the regular season to get some burn before the games really started to count.

Shaedon Sharpe Can Score

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe dribbles the ball against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sharpe averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game this season, proving he can carry a heavy load on the offensive end of the court. Throughout the season, he has shown flashes of dominance, most notably a 29-point outburst earlier this season against the Suns on Nov. 18.

Sharpe’s elite athleticism allows him to pressure the Suns' interior defense, which has occasionally struggled with teams that get out in transition.

While his shooting clip from beyond the 3-point line sits at 33.7 percent, Sharpe is a shooter who thrives when he is in rhythm. If he gets hot early, he could force the Suns to stretch their defense, opening lanes for Scoot Henderson and Deni Avdija.

Sharpe vs. Suns History

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

In five matchups against Phoenix over the last two seasons, Sharpe has averaged 17.0 points and 2.2 assists. His efficiency has been up and down, but his impact on the scoreboard is undeniable.

It remains to be seen what Sharpe's role will be for the Blazers in the Play-In Tournament. There is a very good chance he will still be on some sort of minutes restriction off the bench, but having him in a reduced role is better than not having him at all.

Sharpe on Defense

Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the Blazers likely putting Jrue Holiday to defend Devin Booker, Sharpe will be expected to use his length against the Suns' secondary options like Dillon Brooks or Ryan Dunn.

Sharpe averaged 1.4 steals per game this season for the Blazers. His ability to jump passing lanes and start the fast break is Portland’s best chance at easy points against a set Suns half-court defense.

For a guard, Sharpe is an active rebounder (4.3 RPG). With second-year pro Donovan Clingan battling Mark Williams and his lob threat and offensive rebounding inside, Sharpe’s long rebounds will be crucial to preventing the Suns from getting second-chance opportunities.

Final Outlook

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe grabs a rebound against the LA Clippers. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

This is the biggest game of Sharpe’s young career. The Suns are favored, but the Blazers have a lot of momentum, having won seven of their last 10 games to close out the regular season.

If Sharpe can be effective in his minutes, however many he's afforded, the Blazers have a legitimate path to upset the Suns and secure a first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs.