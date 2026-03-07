This Player Makes Too Much Sense For Blazers to Draft

It's March, so the Portland Trail Blazers scouting department is keeping a close eye on the NCAA Tournament coming up.

The Blazers are expected to have a pick in the middle of the first round, which could link them to a lot of different players. However, several mock drafts across the internet are unanimous about a specific player the team should draft — Alabama point guard Labaron Philon Jr.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

"Philon has taken advantage of his extra year, returning to college and helping himself immensely while stepping into Alabama’s lead guard role," Vecenie wrote.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

"Consistency and improved shooting have helped sway scouts to buy Labaron Philon's breakout and NBA outlook. He's making over two threes a game, finishing at the rim with improved craft and converting his touch shots using signature footwork and control," Wasserman wrote.

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

"Not every prospect who returns to college actually enhances his draft stock -- but Philon definitely has. The sophomore guard is averaging 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds through 26 appearances while playing more on-the-ball for Alabama than he did last season. The results of that move have been encouraging. Philon is a candidate to be the SEC's Player of the Year. He's third in the league in scoring for a team that's alone in second in the conference standings," Parrish wrote.

Labaron Philon Jr. Could Be Blazers' Next Point Guard

In a draft class filled with high-level point guards, Philon is someone that can keep up with the best of them. There is a reason why several top-level analysts believe the Blazers should take him in the NBA Draft.

Ultimately, the Blazers are in need of some point guard depth with both Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard in their mid-30's. Holiday has just one year remaining on his deal after this season while Lillard has two. Neither of them are the future, but a rookie would benefit learning from two of the greatest point guards of the generation.

Philon doesn't need to be a top contributor for the Blazers right away. He can take a year to learn behind Holiday and Lillard and compete to determine whether or not Scoot Henderson should be the point guard of the future.

There could be a bit of a log jam when it comes to point guard minutes if every one of them is still on the roster next season. The team needs to figure out some clarity when it comes to Henderson's future. As a number three overall pick, he has not lived up to expectations, and there is no certainty when it comes to his future.

Bringing Philon to the building gives Henderson reason to step up to the plate. If he doesn't respond to the adversity, the Blazers could hand over the opportunity to him.