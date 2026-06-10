One Blazers Trade That Could Change Everything

The Portland Trail Blazers are viewed as a team that could go nuclear on the trade market this offseason.

The Blazers have been linked to the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but they are also viewed as a long shot. If they don't land Giannis, they might settle for someone who might not cost as much but will still improve the roster.

Sacramento Kings On SI writer Will Zimmerle suggests the trade that would send Jerami Grant, Kris Murray and a 2028 first-round pick to the Kings for Domantas Sabonis.

Why Blazers Do It

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis loses control of the ball against Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

In an ironic twist of fate, the Blazers are able to bring Sabonis to his hometown team. Sabonis was born in 1996, when his dad, Arvydas, was on the Blazers' roster. Arvydas played seven seasons for the Blazers from 1995 to 2003, in his 30s.

He also made 51 playoff appearances with the team and was a key member of their 2000 squad that went all the way to the Western Conference Finals but lost to Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The nostalgia would definitely bring Blazers fans some excitement. It also gives them a strong rebounder to put next to Donovan Clingan in the frontcourt. The Blazers might be able to produce one of the best rebounding teams in the league if Sabonis and Clingan were on the same side.

They are also able to move off of Grant's large contract, which pays him $34 million next season and $36.4 million in the 2027-28 campaign, assuming he accepts his player option. Murray's contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 campaign, so the Blazers would be able to get some value back for him as well. While Sabonis is scheduled to make over $94 million in the next two seasons, they can get some All-Star value from the Kings in this deal.

Why Blazers Don't Do It

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This deal simply doesn't move the needle enough for the Blazers to make it happen. The fit with Sabonis and Clingan would make a strong rebounding pair, but it might be a bit of an awkward fit and doesn't give the team a lot of versatility in those spots. The Blazers also have a lot of strength in their backcourt, and adding Sabonis might limit some of the minutes the guards get to play in the starting lineup.

Sabonis also has some back issues that limited him to just 19 games this past season. Coming off an injury and entering his age-30 season isn't exactly the type of player the Blazers should be looking to acquire at this point. They already have an aging superstar coming off an injury in Damian Lillard, so taking on more risk with Sabonis doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

Adding a player like Sabonis, who has playoff experience and double-double potential, could be exactly what Lillard needs, but his style of play could hinder other players on the roster like Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara.

There are benefits to a deal like this, but the Blazers might be better off saving these assets for a better deal down the line.