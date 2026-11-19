Time is running out for Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson like never before. The fourth-year point guard has been thrust into a starting role with Ja Morant sidelined, but his struggles have persisted, and its becoming impossible to ignore.

He's suited up in each of Portland's first 14 games, dealing with inconsistent shooting performances while tallying career-low averages across the board. Henderson is averaging 8.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting just 31.7 percent from the field and an abysmal 20.0 percent from 3-point range over 4.3 attempts per game.

Henderson has taken a noticable tumble following a promising campaign in 2025-26, and was listed as one of HoopsHype's six biggest regression candidates for the new season, joining Nikola Jokic, James Harden, Mikal Bridges, Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins.

The former No. 3 overall pick will raise questions over his long-term fit for a playoff contending Blazers team if his struggles persist, but how could he turn it around.

Portland is a Different Team with Scoot Henderson Starting

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson shoots the ball during warm ups before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Henderson's five-game stint as a starter, the Blazers mustered a modest 3-2 record, a notable fall from the team's success when he starts the game on the bench. They've posted a 6-3 record without Henderson taking on a starting role, posting greater production on both ends of the floor.

This trend forced Micah Nori's hand to move Henderson back to the bench, with fourth-year wing Sidy Cissoko taking over as the starting shooting guard alongside Damian Lillard.

In games Henderson started, Portland's scoring average shrunk 116.6 points per game, a span that saw his shooting struggles persist, connecting on just 31.6 percent of his attempts from the field and 21.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

Time is Dwindling For a Swift Turnaround

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson against the Phoenix Suns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his first four seasons in the NBA, Portland's title hopes have grown tremendously, especially considering the team's success this season. The Blazers are expected to compete for one of the top-6 seeds in the Western Conference, and time is running out for Henderson to realize his potential in Portland.

Come playoff time, Portland will need reliable contributions off the bench, and if Henderson's inconsistency persists, the Blazers could look to pivot to a veteran contributor in the trade market.

Blazers Need Ja Morant Back

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant shoots a basket during the first half against Memphis Grizzlies center Quinten Post | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During their recent stretch, one thing has become abundantly clear: Portland needs Morant back. The All-Star guard tallied 15.8 points and 5.5 assists over the first four games, shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. He offers consistency and reliable playmaking ability, pairing nicely alongside Lillard and Deni Avidja.

Upon his return, Portland's core of Morant, Avidja, Lillard and Donovan Clingan will assume full strength once again. The Blazers will pick up where they left off prior to his injury and emerge as legitimate contenders out West.