Previewing Ja Morant's First Season with the Trail Blazers

The new guy on the block for the Portland Trail Blazers going into the 2026-2027 is obviously Ja Morant after the team pulled off the surprising trade this summer.

The 27-year-old guard on the surface seems to create a log jam in the backcourt, and certainly brings some baggage with his off-court antics.

However, no one in the Blazers organization seems to be worried, and in fact, they seem to be excited about what the deep group of guards can do with and around Morant.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles as Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija defends. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A different look

While it is true that a team carrying Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and even Sidy Cissoko traded for Morant seems odd, the team made good points about Morant’s fit at media day.

Morant has never been one to shoot the deep ball well like Lillard, owning a 31.1 percent mark from beyond the arc in his career.

However, Morant is an explosive athlete with the driving capability to pull down defenses to the rim and into the paint where he could create open looks for a Lillard or Holiday or Henderson on the outside.

“I feel like we've obviously got different strengths,” Morant said. “Mine is I'm able to get downhill. I can create for me and others. If you watch basketball, most teams don't like players touching the paint because it causes the defense to collapse, cause other people to help. So if I'm driving and somebody has to help, I have a teammate open. If y'all know our roster, y'all know how that works.”

Someone has to take charge and bring the ball up court and get the team into the right looks on offense, which often was Morant’s role in Memphis.

Now with a plethora of guards, that duty might not fall onto Morant’s shoulders the same way, which is something the 27-year-old doesn’t see being an issue.

“I feel like everybody that’s on the team who would have the ball are all unselfish,” Morant said. “So off the ball, on the ball, you still have to do your job. For me, my first time playing point guard was like my junior year of high school. And then my first year at Murray, I was on the ball, but my senior was the point guard. So it's no different.”

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dunks against the Atlanta Hawks. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Explosive plays

The news about Sharpe being down with a meniscus tear was hard to hear, but the Blazers still have one of the loudest playmakers in the Association with Morant.

Sure, there’s been a run of injuries suffered by the guard, but he’s still only 27 and certainly more than capable of putting on those highlight reels.

“I love Ja's gameplay,” Henderson said. “Fast, but can slow the pace down, like that's one of the things where I was working on just pacing. I watch basketball a lot, so just watching Ja, watching Jrue, just those pace guys.”

Morant averages 6.4 free throw attempts per game in his ongoing eight-year career, peaking at 8.1 in the 2022-2023 season where he earned his second All-Star nod.

Pair that with another strong driver of the basketball in Deni Avdija and the Blazers have a pair of rim runners that are going to be difficult to stop fully by opposing defenses.

But really, we all just want to see Morant try to poster some dudes from time to time.

“I've seen some workouts of his and very explosive, and knows a lot about the game, so I'm excited to watch him,” Sharpe said. “I’d say (I’m the better dunker), but he can jump though, it’s crazy.”

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts with Jaren Jackson Jr. after a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No concerns with character

Morant built a reputation for himself in Memphis that many viewed as a possible reason for why the deal to get him to Portland didn’t cost more than a Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

But the Blazers seem confident that the fresh start in the Rose City will help Morant, along with pairing him next to some veteran guards like Lillard and Holiday.

“I also have a lot of faith in our environment and our ability to support (Morant),” Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said at media day. “Being around Dame Lillard and Jrue Holiday is a blessing that most players haven't been able to have. They'll be impactful for Ja in their leadership, in their friendship, in their mentorship.”

Morant said when he was dealt that it was time for a fresh start, and reiterated that it was time for a new look to get him on a different path.

Now he’s all about taking advantage of the redo in Portland and making sure people can see who Ja Morant has developed into as a person.

“Obviously, how past years went for me, I felt like it was needed for me,” Morant said. “I feel a lot better and just ready to hoop.

“Everything that happened over the years pretty much just stuck with me, everybody keeps bringing them up. As long as Memphis was across my chest, it was still getting said. I'm pretty sure everybody in here probably still judge me off that some. But yeah, now I get to you know start over.”

Morant already seems to be making waves with his new teammate as well, highlighted by the quote of media day when Robert Williams said he Fs with Morant.

“Since he came in day one bro, from communication to work ethic to just relying on the teammates and us relying on him, he’s accepting everything and you can see he’s ready to work,” Williams said.